Bhopal: Farmers Duped Of Rs 25 Lakh, 1 Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against a man for purchasing wheat worth Rs 25 lakh from farmers in Misrod without making payment, police said on Tuesday.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said farmer Sunil Tiwari approached police with several farmers on Tuesday, stating that a man named Rohit Narwariya had been purchasing wheat from them for past few years. He added that in April too, Narwariya had purchased wheat from him and other farmers worth Rs 25 lakh. He promised all of them to make payment for the same.

Later, when the farmers approached him and asked for payment, he gave flimsy excuses and went out of touch. Upset over misdeed, farmers lodged a complaint against him. SHO Sharma said complaint had been registered against Narwariya. Probe is on.