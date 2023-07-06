Indore: First Phase Of Flyovers Nearing Completion  

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of the first phase of the six-lane flyovers being constructed at Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana, Phooti Kothi and Lavkush Square by the IDA is almost complete but some hurdles remain.

According to information work at Khajrana Square is being affected due to the basti (slum area) there that has not been cleared as yet. Additionally, Narmada and drainage lines are also to be shifted. Similarly, in Phooti Kothi water-logging is a problem.

IDA has written to the corporation to resolve the issue and is hopeful that the problem would be resolved in the coming days. When water gets filled the work has to be stopped for 4 to 5 hours. Excavation work for erecting pillars is nearing completion on all four sites of flyovers.

Three to four rod structures have been erected at every square. Concrete filling will be started after erecting the structure to the specified height. Excavation work has been completed before the rains by working in three shifts at all four squares.

