Indore: Tantrik rapes newly married woman in name of black magic

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tantric raped a newly married woman in the Badgonda area in the name of doing black magic. The victim along with her husband registered a complaint on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim complained that accused Pappu does a black magic in the village for his living.

The victim got married in April 2022. Just a few days after her marriage the victim got pain in her stomach for which she visited a city hospital where she was diagnosed with a tumor in her stomach. The doctor prescribed her a few medicines but she did not get relief from them.

Later, some asked her to visit Pappu tantric. She along with her husband and sister-in-law visited Baba.

Pappu to do the black magic made the other two sit in a circle and warned them not to move. He then asked the victim to come with him and took her to a nearby river where he performed black magic. After that, the accused took the victim to a farm and raped her.

He threatened her not to share the incident with anyone. However, the victim was in a shock following the rape. When she reached home with her husband and sister-in-law they insisted that she tell them about the reason for her shock. Then she told her husband that she had been raped by the Baba. Subsequently, they lodged complaint with the police who are looking for the accused

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:42 AM IST