Indore Tales: Young Women In Indore Choose Careers Over Early Marriage...For All The Right Reasons!

Young Women In Indore Choosing Careers Over Early Marriage | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A growing number of young women in Indore are choosing to focus on higher education, financial independence and career growth instead of getting married at an early age.

While family pressure for marriage still exists in many households, several young women say changing aspirations, rising living costs and the desire for self-identity are influencing their decisions.

From preparing for competitive examinations to building careers in corporate firms, startups and creative industries, many women now view financial stability and personal growth as priorities before marriage.

Establish herself professionally before taking on family responsibilities

Twenty-four-year-old Priya Sharma, who is preparing for civil services examinations in the city, said she wants to establish herself professionally before taking on family responsibilities.

“Marriage is a huge responsibility. I do want to marry someday, but not before I become financially independent. I have seen women compromise their dreams after marriage because they became dependent on others. I don’t want that life,” she said.

Life is expensive, and careers are highly competitive

Similarly, Aastha Jain, a 26-year-old software engineer working in a private company in Indore, said today’s generation wants emotional and financial maturity before making long-term commitments.

“Our parents married early because their priorities were different. Today, life is expensive and careers are highly competitive. I want to travel, grow in my profession and be mentally ready before marriage. It should happen when both people are equally mature,” she said.

Marriage should add happiness to life, not end your ambitions

For many women, the decision is also linked to self-confidence and freedom. Ishita Verma, a postgraduate student pursuing MBA, said women now want to create their own identity instead of being known only through family roles.

“Earlier, girls were often told that marriage is the ultimate goal. But now we are taught to dream bigger. I want to support my parents, build my own career and make decisions for myself. Marriage should add happiness to life, not end your ambitions,” she said.

Sociologists believe urbanisation, higher education and social media exposure have significantly changed the mindset of young women in cities like Indore. Career-oriented titles and increasing awareness about mental health and compatibility are also playing an important role.

Experts say the shift reflects changing social dynamics where marriage is no longer viewed as the only milestone for women, but as one part of a larger journey of personal and professional fulfilment.