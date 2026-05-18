Indore Loves Poha...But, Is It A Healthy Breakfast Option?

Indore’s Obsession With Poha: A Beloved Breakfast That May Not Be So Healthy After All | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's obsession with Poha goes beyond breakfast. Whether it's breakfast or lunch, poha is that one dish that can be eaten anytime of the day due to its light nature.

Indore is known for its culture, vibrant street life and cleanliness, a city known for its rich food variety and heritage; however, Poha is something the city embraces without a second thought.

In winters, it serves as a light and fresh breakfast, but in summers it becomes a light dish for brunch or lunch. However, the unhealthy backstory of these healthy breakfasts is easily ignored by many.

Many dieticians and health experts suggest not to eat poha in its signature street style form regularly due to its extreme calorie content.

Poha, which is made from flattened rice, is considered light and easy to digest, but hides a darker truth about its healthy nature. Nutritionists suggest that the way poha is made in Indore, using oils and other ingredients, significantly reduces its healthy values.

Most roadside versions contain large amounts of oil, fried sev, salty namkeen, and sometimes extra sugar through the popular poha-jalebi combination.

This can increase the calorie intake and can even cause obesity, heart-related problems, and high blood pressure issues.

Experts also note that poha is mainly carbohydrate-based

Experts also note that poha is mainly carbohydrate-based | Pinterest

Poha also lacks fibres and proteins and is just carbohydrate-based. As a result, people often start feeling hungry very easily in a short amount of time.

Eating poha regularly can cause unhealthy dietary habits and can cause unhealthy weight gain if it's not eaten with a proper nutritional substitute.

Another health concern is that it is made using the same oil again by street vendors, which can affect heart health.

Despite these concerns, dieticians say poha itself is not unhealthy if prepared properly.

Adding vegetables like peas, carrots, onions, and tomatoes can increase fibre and nutrients, while including sprouts, peanuts, paneer, curd, or boiled eggs can improve protein content and make the meal more balanced.

Health experts also recommend healthier breakfast alternatives

Health experts also recommend healthier breakfast alternatives | Pinterest

Since breakfast is very highly prioritised in Indian households and since Indians love poha, experts suggest adding vegetables like carrots, potatoes and tomatoes, which can increase its nutritional value. substitutes like oats, sprout salads, besan cheela, oat smoothies, daliya and Sattu are healthier and rich in proteins and fibres.

Dieticians say daliya is rich in fibre, helps improve digestion, keeps the stomach full for longer, and supports weight management.

Sattu made by gram flour is an incredible alternative to poha since it's packed with minerals, fibres, proteins, iron and essential minerals. It helps in keeping the body cool during summers, improves digestion and boosts energy levels, and it is considered an excellent breakfast for people who want a breakfast that doesn't have unhealthy oils and calories.

Nutritionists suggest eating poha, but one that contains vegetables or another dish that contains fibres, minerals and proteins. However, relying on street-style poha can cause many diseases and unhealthy weight gain and might not be the healthiest choice for Indore's food lovers.