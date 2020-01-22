Indore: Tagore College students end strike after DAVV notice

Indore: The students of Tagore Education College on Wednesday ended three-day long hunger strike after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) released a press note stating that a show cause notice would be issued to the college for shortcomings found by inquiry committee on its campus.
The note also stated that the application received from the students for shifting them to another college would be forwarded to Department of Higher Education (DHE) for appropriate action.
The note was handed over to students by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Wednesday after which they called off the strike.
Some students led by their leader Vivek Soni had gone on an indefinite hunger strike on Monday over non-fulfillment of their demand to shift all students of Tagore Education College to another college as it took them for a ride.
The students sat on dharna on DAVV’s RNT Marg campus saying that they would end their strike only when students were transferred to other college.
Students had undertaken a series of protests against Tagore college ever since a student had tried to commit a suicide by consuming poison alleging that he was being harassed by college director Sanjay Parikh when requested for holding classes.
The college students alleged that the college does not have teachers, so classes are not held. They also alleged that the college did not provide facilities promised at the time of admission. The university got the allegations probed and found most of them true.
A university officer stated that students of first and third semester would be shifted to another college if nod for the same is given by DHE.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)