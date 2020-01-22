Indore: Tagore College students end strike after DAVV notice

Some students led by their leader Vivek Soni had gone on an indefinite hunger strike on Monday over non-fulfillment of their demand to shift all students of Tagore Education College to another college as it took them for a ride.

The students sat on dharna on DAVV’s RNT Marg campus saying that they would end their strike only when students were transferred to other college.

Students had undertaken a series of protests against Tagore college ever since a student had tried to commit a suicide by consuming poison alleging that he was being harassed by college director Sanjay Parikh when requested for holding classes.

The college students alleged that the college does not have teachers, so classes are not held. They also alleged that the college did not provide facilities promised at the time of admission. The university got the allegations probed and found most of them true.

A university officer stated that students of first and third semester would be shifted to another college if nod for the same is given by DHE.