Indore supplies 1076 kg Hydroxychloro Quine to Hyderabad

Indore: The city which is fast emerging as a hub for supplying Hydroxychloro Quine (HCQ), supplied 1076 kg of the medicine to Hyderabad on Tuesday through a special cargo flight.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, HCQ has emerged as a major remedial medicine, and IPCA Lab, a well-known pharmaceutical company which has a plant in the city, manufacture the drug and it is being supplied all over the country and even abroad.

A cargo flight of Spicejet SEJ-7331 arrived from Hyderabad to the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday at 10.40 am and at 12.05 pm it flew back to Hyderabad.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that the cargo flight carried 1076 kg HCQ in 39 packets from here. The shipper was IPCA Lab and consignee was Natco Pharma. From Hyderabad the flight had brought 84 kg medical supplied in 12 packets . The shipper and consignee of the goods were SD Cargo.