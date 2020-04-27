Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown to be extended in Bhopal, Indore, other cities

BHOPAL: The state is all set to extend lockdown in many districts beyond May 3 when the COVID-19 closure may be lifted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with the chief ministers of nine states through a video-conferencing on Monday. Though Modi did not discuss about it with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but from his conversation with other chief ministers, it was clear that lockdown is not going to end soon.

There are chances that the lockdown will remain in place in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Khargone, Dhar and Hoshangabad.

Talks are on about stricter implementation of the lockdown rules in the above districts.

The government is planning to seal the hotspots in those districts where the number of patients is high or it may increase. Plans are also afoot to screen all the people living in those areas.

After the Prime Minister’s directions, Chouhan discussed about the measures to be taken May 3 onwards when the lockdown will be lifted. Chouhan asked the officials to make a proposal for the corona pandemic and for making economic activities.

The state government is waiting for the guidelines from the Union Home Ministry.

Only after that, the state will decide what kind of activities will take place in the districts on the basis of zones.