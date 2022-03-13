Indore: Super speciality surgery at Super Speciality Hospital; doctors save 12-year-old girl by performing complex surgery at 2am

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital saved the life of a 12-year-old girl who was suffering from gross hematuria (presence of blood in urine) secondary to renal arteriovenous fistula (AVF).

The doctors had diagnosed and planned for the procedure in just a couple of hours to give her a new lease of life as the complex surgery was performed at 2 in night with the coordination of four departments including nephrology, cardiology, anesthesia, and immunohematology and blood transfusion.

“The 12-year-old girl, resident of Khandwa, reached Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday night at about 10 pm. She had continuous renal bleeding and pain. During evaluation and diagnoses, it was found that the patient’s urinary bladder was full of clots,” nephrologists Dr Jai Singh Arora and Isha Tiwari Arora said.

After evaluation, evacuation of bladder was done by urologists Dr Vishal Kirti Jain and Dr Manas Sharma immediately after which coil embolization was planned and was done by cardiologists Dr AD Bhatnagar and Dr Lokendra Rekwal in the Cath Lab at 2 am.

“It was a complex procedure and any delay in performing the same may prove fatal to the girl. Superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla managed the inter-departmental coordination while anesthesia was given by Dr Nimish Jain and blood units were arranged by Dr Khushboo Lekhar. The Patient is stable and now recovering from bleeding,” Dr Arora said.

Superintendent Dr Shukla added that international protocols were followed in managing the case as immediate decision and action was required to take up the task and to save the patient.

What is AVF?

According to Dr Arora, renal arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is an abnormal extra-capillary link between artery and vein. AVF is a consequence of vascular development process failure, vascular injury due to tumor, trauma or iatrogenic.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 03:53 PM IST