Indore: 4752 cases of West Discom resolved in Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 4752 cases related to electricity were resolved during National Lok Adalat held in Malwa-Nimar, said Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that cases of power theft and other irregularities were resolved through mutual understanding during Lok Adalat held in 15 districts under its jurisdiction on Saturday.

He said that a total of 4752 cases were resolved in a single day.

The company received an amount of Rs 3.78 crore whereas it gave a discount of Rs 1.71 crore to consumers.

Cases involving an outstanding amount of Rs 6.73 crore were put before the Lok Adalat.

Nearly 3000 employees of all 438 centers of the company were engaged in preparations for the Lok Adalat.

In the cases of pre-litigation level, exemption has been given to all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic consumers up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP load of low pressure category.

At the pre-litigation stage, 30 percent rebate on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest was given. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent rebate was given on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. After the prescribed exemption, the applicant with the agreement had to pay the remaining bill, assessed civil liability etc. in a lump sum.

ALSO READ Indore: National Lok Adalat organises in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:59 PM IST