Indore: National Lok Adalat organises in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday at over 61 Benches of Indore district. Over 56,000 cases were heard out of which 8,885 settlements were done. Orders of Rs 70 crore were issued in total in all the cases.

According to the instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, and under the guidance of principal district and sessions judge/president (District Legal Services Authority) Subodh Kumar Jain, the Lok Adalat organised the district court, labour court, family court and tehsil-level court in the tehsil courts at Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Sanwer, Depalpur and Hataud.

District judge and District Legal Services Authority secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said that 525 cases of claims, 98 cases of civil, 216 cases of the Electricity Act, 1067 cases of cheque dishonour, 66 criminal cases, 173 cases of family dispute, 18 cases of labour, 1 case of bank recovery, 3 cases related to land acquisition and 103 other cases and 6,615 cases of pre-litigation were settled in the Lok Adalat. A total of 8,885 cases were resolved a total of Rs 70,11,02,889 orders of award/ decree/ compensation/ recovery were passed.

Family court

In the family court, a plethora of understanding between couples was seen in which they mutually understood the complications of getting separated and decided to remain in the bond of marriage. A total of 134 cases were disposed out of which 27 couples who had earlier filed separation cases went back together from the court.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by principal judge Pranesh Kumar Pran, first additional principal judge Anil Kumar Sohane, second additional principal judge Mahendra Kumar Jain and additional principal justice Praveena Vyas. On this occasion all the advocates, staff members and employees of the family court, Indore, were present. In this Lok Adalat, a total of 555 cases were kept for 4 Benches.

Koshti Samaj help desk

Members of the Samajik Sahyog Sangathan of the Koshti Samaj set up a special help desk at the Lok Adalat on the campus of the Indore family court. Senior member Ashok Hedau and others were present.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:38 AM IST