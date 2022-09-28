Indore: Sunny during the day, but heavy rainfall in the night

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore was sunny on Tuesday but after 8 o’clock in the night, there was heavy rain in the city. It rained in Indore after four days. The weather station at the airport recorded 1 mm of rain till 8.30 pm.

According to meteorology department officials, the increase in the day temperature was caused due to the formation of a local system.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to officials of the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circle is forming in the Bay of Bengal at present. Its effect will be visible in south Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Betul, Balaghat and Chhindwara of the state after two to three days. There is a possibility of rain for some time in Indore on Wednesday afternoon due to the effects of the local system.