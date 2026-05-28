Indore Students Promote Environmental Awareness Via ‘Prakriti Samvad’ At Maa Kankeshwari Devi Mahavidyalaya

‘Prakriti Samvad’ Promotes Environmental Awareness Among Youth | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maa Kankeshwari Devi Mahavidyalaya, Indore, organised “Prakriti Samvad: Biodiversity Festival 2026” on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day with great enthusiasm and active student participation.

The programme was conducted to spread awareness about biodiversity conservation, environmental protection, and sustainable development among students and the local community.

The event was held at the college campus in Indore as part of the global observance of International Biodiversity Day 2026. This year’s international theme, “Acting Locally for Global Impact,” highlighted the importance of community-based environmental action to address global ecological challenges.

A series of activities were organized during the festival to engage students creatively and intellectually. Students formed a human chain carrying plants and saplings to deliver a strong message on environmental conservation and the need to preserve natural resources.

A poster exhibition, essay competition, and online biodiversity quiz were also conducted as part of the celebration. Participants in the online quiz were awarded digital certificates for their involvement and awareness efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Major Dr. Sanjay Soni emphasized that environmental conservation has become an urgent necessity in the present time. He encouraged students and citizens to work actively at the local level through tree plantation drives, water conservation initiatives, and campaigns against plastic pollution.

Programme coordinator Dr. Priyanka Dhalwani stated that biodiversity forms the foundation of life and maintaining ecological balance is essential for the future of humanity. She appreciated the enthusiasm shown by students in promoting environmental awareness through innovative activities.

Regional MLA Ramesh Mendola and public representative Chandu Shinde extended their best wishes to the college and praised the efforts of the students in supporting environmental causes. Administrative officer Dr. Smita Chaitanya, Dr. Sadhana Sachdeva, faculty members, staff, and a large number of students were also present during the programme.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by students to contribute towards protecting biodiversity and building a cleaner and greener future.