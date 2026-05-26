Indore's Poha Jalebi Gets Costly Amid Rising LPG Prices; Rates Jump By ₹5 To ₹15 Per Plate

Rising LPG costs push up poha-jalebi prices across Indore neighborhoods |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s beloved breakfast combination of poha and jalebi is becoming increasingly expensive, with vendors across the city blaming rising LPG cylinder prices for the steady hike in rates.

From popular eateries in Chappan Dukan to roadside stalls in Vijay Nagar, Rajwada, Sarafa, Bhawarkuan and Palasia, breakfast lovers are now paying noticeably more for the city’s iconic morning meal.

Over the past few months, the price of a standard poha-jalebi plate has increased by ₹12 to ₹25 in several parts of Indore. Vendors say the rising cost of commercial LPG cylinders, along with higher prices of cooking oil and other ingredients, has directly impacted their daily operations.

Chappan Dukan

In Chappan Dukan, one of Indore’s most visited food hubs, several poha vendors have revised prices twice this year. A plate that earlier cost around ₹25 is now being sold for nearly ₹35 to ₹40 at some outlets. Jalebi prices have also risen due to increased fuel and sugar costs.

Similar trends are visible in Vijay Nagar, Bhawarkuan, Rajendra Nagar, Palasia, Bengali Square, Annapurna Road, Geeta Bhawan, Sapna Sangeeta, Tower Square and MG Road, where local breakfast stalls have reported shrinking profit margins.

Many small vendors say they were left with little choice but to pass on the additional burden to customers.

Residents say morning breakfast expenses have risen steadily over the past few months

In areas such as Sudama Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Scheme No. 54 and Scheme No. 78, residents say morning breakfast expenses have risen steadily over the past few months. Vendors operating near coaching centres and office hubs claim customer footfall remains high, but many buyers now prefer smaller portions to manage expenses.

“At one point, we tried absorbing the extra expenses ourselves, but commercial gas cylinders have become too expensive,” shared Neeraj Yadav, a poha stall owner near Rajwada market. “The cost of oil, onions and sev has also gone up. We cannot continue selling at old rates. we need to increase the prices to manage our expenses and to create profit.”

College students and office-goers are now reconsidering how often they eat out

Customers, meanwhile, say the increase is beginning to affect daily spending habits. College students and office-goers who regularly depended on affordable poha-jalebi breakfasts are now reconsidering how often they eat out.

Despite the price rise, demand for the traditional breakfast remains strong across the city. Since for indoris, breakfast is the most imperative part of their days, early morning crowds continue to gather at famous stalls in Sarafa, Chappan Dukan, New Palasia and Bhawarkuan, especially on weekends, reflecting Indore’s deep-rooted food culture and emotional connection with poha and jalebi.

Food vendors, however, fear that if LPG prices continue to rise, further hikes may become unavoidable in the coming months.