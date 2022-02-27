Indore: Students line up with Russian Army to ease evacuation pain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Hundreds of students stuck in Ukraine are being forced to fend for themselves as officials of the Indian Embassy are allegedly not taking any initiative to help the students, said those coordinating the evacuation of students' groups.

Sources said the embassy officials are waiting for official authorisation letters from the government, before taking any step. Frustrated by the delays, the students' groups are themselves taking the initiative and connecting with the Russian army and undercover Russian cops to chalk out an evacuation strategy.

While those groups who had the necessary contacts were able to move out, those that did not have the connections were harassed by the Russian army on the way to the border.

Groups from Indore coordinated with students in Ukraine and arranged buses for evacuation. They formed rescue groups of 50 students each.

One such group coordinator Dr Anil Dayal said, “Students sitting outside the Indian embassy kept urging the officials to save them, but the embassy staff made it clear that they won't be able to do anything without clearance from the government,” he said.



Dayal said, "Our contacts in Russian Army and undercover police told us what to say and do when stopped by Russian Army personnel."



Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:41 PM IST