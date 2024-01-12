Indore Still Shines Brighter Than Diamond City

Swachh Survekshan: Indore Is Cleanest City For 7th Time In A Row | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Surat were both jointly adjudged cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan-2023, but the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh shines brighter than the diamond city.

Indore, crowned as the cleanest city for the seventh time in a row, this time around had to share highest pedestal with Suratdespite leading by 0.10 marks.

A closer look at Swachh Survekshan-2023 data revealed that Indore scored a total of 9348.40 out of 9500 marks whereas Surat got 9348.30 marks. Still, Swachh Survekshan-2023 adjudged both Indore and Surat as equal as .10 marks difference it found insignificant.

Indore obtained 4709.40 out of 4830 marks in Service Level Progress category, 2500 out of 2500 marks in Certification category and 2139 out of 217 marks in Citizen Voice category whereas Surat got 4703.40 marks, 2500 marks and 2144.90 marks in respective categories.

While both got full marks in Certification category, Indore outsmarted Surat in Service Level Progress category whereas the Gujarat city beat the MP city in Citizen Voice category. In the nail biting finish, Indore beat Surat by a mere .10 marks.

Surat was inching closer for past two years

Surat has been giving tough fight to Indore for past two years but it failed to succeed in its endeavor. It had come close to in the fight with Indore for cleanest city title with reducing the gap by just 58.93 marks but the latter widened the gap in 2022 with clinching 7-star rating under Garbage Free City category, which is one of the parameter of Swachh Survekshah-2023.

Parameter Indore Surat

Service Level Progress (4830 marks) 4709.40 marks 4703.40 marks

Certification (2500 marks) 2500 marks 2500 marks

Citizen Voice (2170 marks) 2139 marks 2144.90 marks

Total (9500 marks) 9348.40 9348.30