Indore : Startup strikes bulk deal, paving way for women-centered novels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In a remarkable turn of events, 'The Black Screens' startup witnessed immediate success as its stories started attracting buyers shortly after its launch. Gujarat-based director, Dishant Soni, recently acquired the rights to adapt the novel "Ghanshyam Shastri" into a film. Now, a prominent Mumbai production house has sealed a bulk deal for three novels published by Anjuman Prakashan, Prayagraj.

The novels, with a women-centric focus, will be featured on the production house's upcoming OTT platform set to launch in October 2023. The deal exemplifies Booktainment's dedication to promoting talented authors and expanding the literary landscape while providing captivating content to a global audience.

