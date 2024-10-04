Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link Diversion Tax Accounts With Property Tax

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A panel of the administration has suggested lifting the ban on mutation of plots below 2000 square feet in the revenue record. It also suggested that the division of such plots and their size be recorded in the Khasra record. The suggestions have been given to increase the revenue collections.

On the initiative of collector Asheesh Singh the district administration had constituted a two-member panel of former revenue officers to suggest ways of revenue collection. The members of the panel were former revenue officer Rajneesh Shrivastava and OP Shrivastav.

The objective of constituting the panel was to get suggestions for the recovery of Diversion tax and also the increase the number of the accounts of Diversion Tax. The panel submitted its report to collector Singh a few days back. In the meeting of the revenue officers, held at the Collector Office on Thursday, the suggestions were discussed.

Both the former revenue officers suggested that by carrying out mutation and division of the plots below 2,000 square feet should be recorded in the Khasra. This will make it easier for the property holder to pay diversion tax. The panel gave another crucial suggestion that the diversion tax accounts should be linked with property tax.

The panel also suggested that the lease of such government lands allotted to different government departments whose lease is yet not renewed should be done on priority basis. The land of the plots holder of old settlement should also be diverted.

There should be an easy and transparent arrangement of depositing the diversion tax. Earlier, in the meeting collector Singh instructed all revenue officers to give top priority to the task of revenue collection.

The properties being used for commercial purposes should be checked that whether they are diverted from residential to commercial or not. There should be focus on commercial complexes, marriage gardens and warehouses.