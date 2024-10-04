Indore Municipal Corporation Seeks FIR Over Unauthorised Flex Hoardings For Exhibition

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has written a letter to Vijay Nagar police station asking for registering an FIR against two persons involved in organising of an exhibition for illegally installing flex hoarding to publicise it.

The IMC sought the registration of an FIR against Luv Garg and Abhishek Prajapat, who are organisers of the exhibition. The duo is accused of illegally installing the flex hoardings across various locations in the city, violating advertisement regulations.

The IMC also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the organisers for illegally installing flex hoardings. IMC has initiated a campaign against unauthorised installations of flex hoardings. As part of the campaign, the IMC is cracking down on violations that tarnish the city's image, particularly unauthorised advertisements.

Deputy municipal commissioner LataAgarwal stated that multiple illegal hoardings have been installed in the city for promoting the upcoming clothes exhibition near Sayaji Hotel. The hoardings, which violate the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules 2017, were set up without prior permission, for both personal and commercial promotion.

Contractor blacklisted

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an inspection of Ward 35 on Thursday for reviewing cleanliness, water supply, and drainage systems. Accompanied by Ward corporator Rakesh Solanki, zone president Suresh Kurvade, and municipal corporation officials, the mayor met with local residents to assess the situation firsthand.

During his visit, residents voiced concerns over delays and poor quality of work by the contractor assigned to maintain infrastructure in the ward. They highlighted negligence and laxity in the contractor’s performance, resulting in irregularities that had not been addressed.

Taking immediate action, mayor Bhargava instructed municipal officials to blacklist the contractor, ensuring that no future work would be assigned to those who fail to meet the required standards. He emphasised the importance of accountability and directed officials to improve the ward’s cleanliness, water supply, and drainage systems without delay.