Indore: Stage set for G-20 meet on agriculture sector

Delegates from US being welcomed at a city hotel after they returned from Ujjain after paying obeisance to Lord Mahakal, on Saturday. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state is set for the G-20 working group on agriculture.

The three-day programme will end on February 15. The meeting will discuss the issues of food security & nutrition, climate change and digitalisation in the agriculture sector.

While delegates from four countries, including the European Union, Australia, United Kingdom and Belgium have reached the city on Saturday, the rest will arrive on Sunday.

Delegation from UK | FP Photo

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. said on Saturday the stage was set and preparations for accommodation, transport, heritage walk in the city and heritage tour of Mandu have also been finalised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the G-20 conference on Monday around 1pm and will also inaugurate the exhibition.

Apart from the hosts India, delegates from countries like Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and America will participate.

Decoration made at the Bypass for G20 Summit. | ANAND SHIVRE

Besides these, representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam have also been invited.

The meeting is being held under the presidency of India and it has been themed ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. In the three- day meeting of the Agriculture Working Group of G-20, delegates will deliberate on topics such as food security and nutrition, increasing agricultural production, sustainable agriculture, impact of climate change, use of digitalization in the sector.

Preparation at the hotel for G20 Summit. | ANAND SHIVRE

EXHIBITION TO SHOWCASE STATE

At the meeting venue an exhibition will showcase the components of millets being produced in the country. Of the 29 stalls at the exhibition, five will represent Madhya Pradesh. At these 5 stalls, agricultural products, tourism, forest and herbal medicines, handicrafts and handloom products will be displayed.

The G20 Summit stage being decorated | ANAND SHIVRE

No flying zone in 3km radius of 3 hotels

In view of the G-20 Summit in the city, all kinds of drones, UAVs, hot air balloons, paragliders and other flying objects have been banned with immediate effect by the commissioner of police in the area around Hotel Grand Sheraton, Hotel Radisson Blu and Hotel Marriott on Saturday.

A meeting of the G-20 Agriculture Working Group is proposed to be held in the city from February 13 to 15. Special security category guests are expected to take part in the meeting, hence the added security around the hotels where they would be staying.

The CP issued the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Rules of the Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, keeping in view the security category and security arrangements of the guests.

The area on both sides of the approach road from Hotel Sheraton to Hotel Radisson Blu and Marriott Hotel is declared as Red Zone/No Flying Zone.

This order will be effective from February 12 to February 15. If a violation of this order is found, appropriate legal action will be taken against the guilty person under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant sections. Commercial flights will be exempted from compliance with this restrictive order.

Read Also Indore: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)