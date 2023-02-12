Indore: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a caretaker died under mysterious circumstances at a farmhouse under the Hatod police station jurisdiction. She was admitted to a hospital after she sustained injuries at the farmhouse on February 4. The woman’s husband alleged that she was thrashed by a friend of the farmhouse owner after she refused to give him the keys of a room. The police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the death.

One Lalita Malviya, 30, was admitted to the hospital after she sustained injuries at the farmhouse of one Devendra Banwariya in Hatod area on February 4 and she died during treatment on Friday. Lalita’s husband, Jitendra, informed the media that he works as a caretaker at the farmhouse and stays with the family there.

Some friends of the farmhouse owner had reached there to party and during their revelry, the owner’s friend, Jitendra Saini, had asked Lalita to handover the keys to the farmhouse owner’s room. Since the farmhouse owner had strict instructions that no one except him would use that exclusive room, Lalita refused to oblige the owner’s friend. After that the man and others allegedly thrashed her. One of them bashed her head against the wall due to which she sustained head injuries. The next day, she threw up and was rushed to the hospital. She, however, died in the course of the treatment.

CCTV DVR recovered

SP (Rural), Bhagwat Singh Virde, told the Free Press a probe has been initiated and the autopsy report is awaited and after the autopsy, further action would be taken. The statements of Lalita’s husband and her brother have been registered. On Saturday, the police officers also recovered the DVR to check the footage of the incident and to know more about the incident.

CHANGE IN HUBBY'S VERSION

Police said that Lalita’s husband, initially at the hospital, said that she sustained injuries after she fell from a height. However, after she died, he informed that she was thrashed by a person and her head was bashed against the wall. He informed the media that the accused had threatened him of dire consequences due to which he did not reveal the truth initially.

