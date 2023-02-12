Indore: Crime Branch busts sex racket operating from residential apartment, five people including kingpin arrested

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested 5 people including four girls and a man for operating sex racket in a flat of an apartment under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, an officer said on Sunday. The man is the kingpin and he was operating the sex racket for about 15 years.

Two of the girls that have been arrested are from Bangladesh. The case has been handed over to the Tejaji Nagar police for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, a flat in Shri Krishna apartment in Limbodi area was raided and four girls along with a man were caught. The main accused, who is the kingpin of the racket is named Zahid Khan, a resident of Limbodi area of the city.

Rs 10300 seized from accused

The crime branch officials seized objectionable things and a sum of Rs 10300 during the raid.

Zahid allegedly informed the police that he used to take Rs 3000 to 5000 from the customers to provide girls to them. Rs 20000 to 25000 was the charge per night for dance parties. He used Whatsapp to send pictures of the girls to customers.

Had customers from Maharashtra

The accused also used to provide rooms for the customers in some hotels in the city and also gave a share of the money he earned to the girls.

Zahid further informed the police that many people from Indore, Barwani, Sendhwa Khargone, Khadwa, Dhar, Kukshi, Dharampuri, Dewas Bhopal, Burhanpur and Maharashtra were his customers whom he provided girls in hotels of the city.

