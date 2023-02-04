Indore Sports Update: Vaidehi wins silver in nat’l tennis competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vaidehi Shukla, a talented player of Sajid Lodhi Tennis Academy, won silver in All-India Talent Series Tennis Tournament, held in Jaipur. Her coach Sajid Lodi said in the final, Maharashtra's Arshi Sethi defeated Vaidehi 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 in a tough fight. After losing the first set, Vaidehi came back strongly in the second set and won it but she could not maintain her momentum.

Vaidehi defeated Rajasthan's Stuti Jain 6-1,6-1 in pre-quarters and Vajokha Khan 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters. In the semi-finals, she easily finished off the challenge of Sanskriti of Gujarat 6-1, 6-2. In the same tournament, Anya Rathi of Indore also made her way to the quarterfinals with a strong performance.

POLICE TEAM WINS FRIENDLY TIE

A friendly match was played between the judges and the Police on Thursday evening. It was organized by Dharnaka Yuva Manch. In this match, the judges and the police officers displayed their skills. The police team won this friendly tie.

Like every year, this year also a friendly tennis ball CRICKET match was organized between Judges XI and Police Administration XI. The Judges team was led by Justice Raghavendra Chauhan while the Police Administration team was led by SP Shashikant Kanakne. The police team batting first scored 72 runs in 10 overs. In reply, Judges XI could score only 58 runs. The police team avenged the defeat they had met at the hands of Judges XI, last year. Devesh Sharma scored 26 and TI Arun Solanki made 14 runs on behalf of the Police XI, while Balwant Singh contributed 14 and Bhupendra Goyal 15 runs for the Judges XI.

Apart from this, another match was played between Weekend Warriors and Shivshakti Cricket Club in which Shivshakti Cricket Club scored 60 runs. Weekend Warriors won the match by scoring 61 runs. The third match was played between Ashapura Cricket Club and ACC XI. ACC Cricket scored 108 runs while Ashapura team scored only 63 runs and lost the match.

Prajwal, Priyanka to lead MP senior softball teams

Madhya Pradesh softball team for the 44th National Senior Softball Championship will be played in Puri (Odisha) from February 5 to 9. The command of the men's team has been handed over to Prajwal Kasera while Priyanka Sahu will lead the women's team.

Teams are:-

Men: Prajwal Kasera (Captain), Subodh Chaurasia, Pravin Dave, Rahul Thakur, Vinayak Yadav, Ravi Chauhan, Rishabh Tripathi, Lakshya Panwar, Nitesh Khandare, Sohail Khan, Harsh Gogade, Ritesh, Dikshant, Kripal Bansal, Girish Mahajan, Deepak Mewara, Coach Durga Pal, Manager Sagar Purohit.

Women: Priyanka Sahu (Captain), Nidhi Tiwari, Bhavna, Bhoomi Marmat, Hasbun, Haseena, Sakshi Uike, Muskaan, Savita, Nitya, Saumya, Anchal, Pinky, Roshni Bhadauria, Deepa Tiwari, Devika Chowdhary. Coach Devesh Chandel, Ekta Tiwari, Manager Smita.

Tahir Hockey Training Centre in semi-finals

In All-India hockey competition being played at Sohagpur (Hosangabad) in memory of freedom fighter Thakur Pratap Bhanu Singh Chauhan, a match was played between Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore and Tikamgarh Sai. In the match, Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore defeated Tikamgarh Sai by 5-4 in the shoot-out to enter semi-finals, said Kishore Shukla.

Gaurav, Sagar and Manish appointed technical officials

Canoe Salalam competition is being organized in Maheshwar from February 6 to 7. Gaurav Dwivedi, Sagar Tonde and Manish Imoliya have appointed as technical officials for the competition.

SS Commune in semi-finals

Under the MPCA A grade one day / two day cricket tournament, a two-day quarter final match was played between Indore Colts and SS Commune, in which SS Commune scored 415 runs for the loss 7 wickets in 90 overs in their first innings. Krishna Soni contributed 106, Suraj Vashisht 95 and Sarthak Acharya contributed 65 runs. Vedant Shukla took 2 and Jayant, Madhur, Gaurav and Manan Mehta took 1 wicket each. In response, the Indore Colts team was all out for 160 runs in 54 overs. SS Commune got a significant lead of 255 runs. Manan Mehta scored maximum 52 runs. Amal Chandel took 5 wickets. By the end of the match, SS Commune had scored 98 runs for the loss 6 wickets in 16 overs in their second innings. Thus, on the basis of first innings lead of 255 runs, SS Commune won the match and entered the semi-finals.

Rahul Yadav scores tons in both innings

Another match was played between Shriram Sports and Star Club, in which Shriram Sports scored 292 runs in 61 overs in their first innings. Rahul Yadav scored a brilliant 112 runs. Shashank Gutharia and Aviral Singh took 4 wickets each. In response, Star Club scored 220 runs in 63 overs, thus giving Shriram Sports a significant lead of 72 runs. Aviral Singh scored the highest 83 runs. In reply, till the end of the match, Shriram Sports had scored 251 runs for 1 in 55 overs in their second innings. In this way, Shriram Sports won the match on the basis of first innings lead of 72 runs and entered the semi-finals. In the second innings, Shriram Sports’ Rahul Yadav scored a brilliant 132 to score century in both the innings, Ankit Gupta also scored an unbeaten 99.

Indore district handball team announced

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Handball Association, the 51st state-level women's handball competition is being organized by Satna District Handball Association from Feb 4 to 5 2023. In this competition, the Indore team will take part.

Indore District Team:-

Anushka Solanki (Captain), Rupali Prajapat, Bhoomi Laskari, Drishti Tiwari, Monika Thakur, Shilpa Banele,Mushkan,Khushi Saman, Mushkan Muthele,Prerna Veil, Nikita Parihar and Mahak. Coach Arshad Hasan, Manager Tabassum Khan.

Indore Corporation team

Sakshi Yadav (Captain),2) Agrima Singh Rathore, Madhu Parmar, Tanishka Kelwa, Vanshika Parmar,6) Krishna Rathore, Vanshika Solanki, Ayushi Kushwaha, Harshita Sen, Himanshi Thakur, Aditi Rathore, Raman Kalsi,Coach Rishabh Jarele, Manager Ganesh Chauhan. On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Handball Association President Deepak Jain Tinu and General Secretary Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Treasurer Kulwant Singh, Rajkumar Tank, Arjun Lamba, Rahul Chitre, Deepesh Pawar congratulated the team for their excellent performance.

