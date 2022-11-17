Indore sports update: Tanya, Sudesh win titles 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 1st Indore 10 pin bowling district championship organized at Malhar Mall on Tuesday.Tanya Jain in womens and Sudesh Ghanvari in mens category won the titles. After the success of Indore and Bhopal district championship, the 1st state open championship will be organized soon.

Maa Kanakeshwari Skating Development Society players excel

The state level skating competition conducted at Gwalior recently. The players of Maa Kanakeshwari Skating Development Society registered their names while performing brilliantly. Instructor Sanjay Chawla said that, Arshpreet Kaur in age group 11 to 14 years won one gold and two silver and Aradhya in age group of 7 to 9 years won 3 bronze medals. In this, Yaksh Mule, Devansh, Devarsh, Aragya also performed well and succeeded in making their place in the semi-finals. MLA Ramesh Mendola, Shailendra Yadav, Jitendra Singh Tomar and Virendra Pawar congratulated medal winners players.