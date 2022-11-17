e-Paper Get App
Indore sports update: Tanya, Sudesh win titles 

Maa Kanakeshwari Skating Development Society players excel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 1st Indore 10 pin bowling district championship organized at Malhar Mall on Tuesday.Tanya Jain in womens and Sudesh Ghanvari in mens category won the titles. After the success of Indore   and  Bhopal district championship, the 1st state open championship will be organized soon.

Maa Kanakeshwari Skating Development Society players excel 

The state level skating competition   conducted  at Gwalior  recently. The  players of Maa Kanakeshwari Skating Development Society registered their names while performing brilliantly. Instructor Sanjay Chawla said that, Arshpreet Kaur in age group  11 to 14 years   won one gold and two silver and Aradhya in age group of  7 to 9 years   won 3 bronze medals. In this, Yaksh Mule, Devansh, Devarsh, Aragya also performed well and succeeded in making their place in the semi-finals. MLA  Ramesh Mendola, Shailendra Yadav,  Jitendra Singh Tomar and Virendra Pawar  congratulated  medal winners players. 

