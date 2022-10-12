Indore sports update: Sub-Junior state kho-kho tourney begins; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 35th sub-junior state kho-kho tournament is being organised by Madhya Bharat Kho-Kho Association at Happy Wonders sports ground, in which 16 teams are participating. The competition began in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Nandkishore Pahadia, Suresh Takalkar and Sushma Golwalkar. Guests were welcomed by Lalit Porwal, Nitika Kothari, Nitin Sarwate and Vasant Mhaskar. On this occasion, Devendra Dagor, Sachin Bhargo and Abhishek Pathrod were also felicitated

Results-

Boys: Sheopur beat Ratlam District 16-7, Happy Wanderers beat Ratlam Corporation by an innings and 18 Points.

Girls: Sheopur beat Rambagh 11-3, Dewas beat Indore Corporation 12-6.

Venkatesh Iyer's double performance; Madhya Pradesh beat Rajasthan by 38 runs

Venkatesh Iyer exhibited a sterling performance, both with bat and ball (62 not out and 6 wickets) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament organised by BCCI. In Group A match at Rajkot, Madhya Pradesh defeated Rajasthan by 38 runs. MP elected bat first scored 173 for 5 in 20 overs. Chanchal Rathore contributed 33 runs, Kuldeep Gehi 31, Venkatesh Iyer made an unbeaten 62 and Shubham Sharma contributed 32 runs. In reply, the entire team of Rajasthan was out at 135 in 19.2 overs. YB Kothari scored 36 runs, Ashok Maneria 15 and SF Khan scored 44 runs. Venkatesh Iyer took 6 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. Puneet Date, Ashwin Das, Kamal Tripathi and Kumar Karthikeya Singh took one each wicket.

Madhya Pradesh eves beat Bihar

Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar by 7 wickets in Group B match of Senior Women's T20 cricket tournament being held in Guwahati. Batting first, Bihar scored 91 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh won the match by scoring 95 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.1 overs. Anushka Sharma remained 32 not out, Tamanna Nigam made 26 runs and Preeti Yadav scored an unbeaten 30 runs for the side.

MP Basketball teams announced

Madhya Pradesh men and women's basketball teams will participate in the 72nd west zone junior national basketball competition to be held in Bhilwara, Rajasthan from October 13 to 16. Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association general secretary Avinash Anand announced the team.

Men's category: Som Pratap Singh Tomar (Captain), Saurav Dehran, Karan Kushwaha, Krishna Mandya, Raja Mangraj, Bhagat Singh, Shivam Gurjar, Suryash Singh, Gaurav Prajapati, Ridhansh Chaturvedi , Vikas Sharma, Harsh Ehlawat. Coach A Suresh and manager Dilip Singh Tomar.

Women's category: Sonal (captain), Oshin Singh, Shalu Jaiswal, Unnati Godha, Mona Goswami, Karishma Meena, Samya Wadhwani, Harshita Sant, Gunvi Agarwal, Khushi Pal Singh, Sakshi Goud, Aditi Khandelwal, head coach Kuldeep Singh Brar, coach Ramesh Arora. President of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association Kulvinder Singh Gill and Treasurer Yashwant Singh Kushwaha congratulated the team.

National pickleball competition concludes

National pickleball competition concluded at IIST Campus on Tuesday.

In the competition, Madhya Pradesh in under-14 age group, Chhattisgarh in under-16 category, Tamil Nadu in under-19 category, Madhya Pradesh state in open-19 category, Maharashtra state in-35 category, Maharashtra state in-40 category, Maharashtra state in-50 category and Goa State in-60 category were the winners.

The chief guest of the prize distribution was Mohnish Verma IRS. (Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax), Ajay Attri IRS (Additional Commissioner of Income Tax), Ashok Mohanani (chairman IPA), Ranjan Gupta, Rajat Kankar MR (secretary) IPA), Nandita Kankar and Rekha Swarup. Guests were welcomed by President of Pickleball Association, Arun S Bhatnagar, secretary Balwant Salunke and Ashok Chauhan. At the end, melodious songs were presented by famous singer Ishita Vishwakarma, winner of Saregama-2019.

Daily College’s Abir gets double success

Abir Rathi, a student of Daly College, achieved double success in the recently concluded state open karate event. Abir won silver in kata category and silver medal in kumite category in under-12 age group competition organised by Funakoshi Sotokan Karate Academy at Sri Sri RaviShankar Vidya Mandir School. At an early age, Abir achieved black belt in Karate. In the past also, he has given remarkable performance in many state and national level competitions.

World tennis tour International Tennis Federation Senior 400S; tournament Venkataramana upset Dinesh

In the world tennis tour international tennis federation senior 400S tournament, sponsored by Moira Sariya, Dinesh Thampi and Venkataramana Reddy entered the quarterfinals of men's 50+ years age group. Along with this, Tapan Sharma of Madhya Pradesh made it to the next round in 45+ year age group.

Dinesh Thampi upset sixth seed Rajesh Balu 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of 50+ -year age group matches in this event being played at Indore Tennis Club. Another reversal in the same age group was done by Venkataramana Reddy. He made it to the last eight with an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over eighth seed Ashish Malpani. In another match in the 50+ age group, Shankar Krishna Swamy defeated Ashish Pant 6-3, 6-2 to ensure his place in the last eight.

In the semi-finals in the women's 35 category, top seed Priyanka Mehta defeated Bhavna Ravish 6-1, 6-1 and second seed Aarti Ganesh defeated Pinky Sharma 6-0, 6-1 to enter the final. Pramod Dixit of Madhya Pradesh defeated Harsh Kumar Sharma 6-1, 6-0 and Rajkumar Taneja of Madhya Pradesh defeated Naresh Vij 3-6, 6-3 in the men's first round of 60+ years age group.

Madhya Pradesh win bronze in Rollball

The second senior west zone national roll ball competition organised by Maharashtra Roll Ball Association held recently in Pune. In the semi-final, Maharashtra beat Madhya Pradesh by a score of 6-4, Madhya Pradesh won the hard line match with a more goal lead than Gujarat. Aditya Awasthi, Aditya Ranawat, Adarsh ??Tamrakar, Guruvachan Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Jadon and Deepesh Chaudhary performed commendable performances and took their team to the third position, informed secretary of Madhya Pradesh Roll Ball Association, Suryadutt Joshi.

Madhya Pradesh win 2 silver and 4 bronze

Kalaripayattu national championship was organised at SAI LNCP College Trivandrum recently. A team of 50 players from Madhya Pradesh participated in this event. Gajendra Singh Rathore, general secretary, said that Madhya Pradesh’s Harshita Shukla won silver in senior fight, Gaurav Dangi won silver in junior high kick, Priyanshi Jaiswal won bronze in long stick fight, Harshita Shukla and Urmi won bronze medals. Ashwini Pal and manager Ayushi Bansal played the role of coach. Chandrashekhar Malviya, Yogesh Baghel, Jai Shree Pawar, Abhishek Verma, Himanshu Yadav, Ajay Rathore, Satyanarayan Pawar and Kamlesh Kardam congratulated medal winner players.

Inter-college men’s table tennis contest begins

An Inter-college table tennis men's competition was started in SICA College under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department in which 16 teams of Indore district are participating. SICA, St Paul, UTD and Renaissance College won their respective matches and moved into the semifinals. Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by Dr Taranjit Sood and Dr Mahendra Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr Jitendra Asati.

