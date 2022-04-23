Indore Sports Update: Para National Table Tennis from April 27; Ujjain beat Indore, reach in final of MY Memorial Trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Table Tennis Federation of India, Para Table Tennis Promotion Association of India and MP Table Tennis Association are jointly organizing Para National Table Tennis Tournament from April 27to 30 at Abhay Prashal. More than 300 players and officials from 22 states will participate in the competition. Indian Para Table Tennis Promotion Association president Om Soni and general secretary Pramod Gangrade said in this event, Bhavina Patel, Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist and Sonal Patel of Gujarat will be the main attraction of the competition.

Along with them, Vaishnavi Sutar of Maharashtra, Poonam from Chandigarh and Baby Sahana of Chennai will also take part.

Among men, Trivendra Singh of Delhi, A Raj Aravindan of Tamil Nadu, Yajdi Bhamgra of Gujarat, Sanjeev Hammanwar of Karnataka, Dr Ajay GV of Karnataka and Jagannath Mukherjee, Sandeep Dangi and Sandeep Kalra of Haryana will participatein the tournament.

Competition director Jayesh Acharya said the championship will be played on 10-stage American tables with premium balls. A total of 10 categories will be played for men and women in which 1 to 5 will be for wheel chair players while 6 to 10 for standing disabled players. The categories of new para players will be decided on April 27. International Medical Qualifier Dr Ajay GV along with Vinayak Sutar and Sanjay Ayachit from Maharashtra will be the qualifiers.

Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved, Gaurav Patel and Amit Kotia have been appointed as the heads of various committees for successful conduct of the competition.

Ujjain beat Indore, reach in final of MY Memorial Trophy

Ujjain division entered the final of MY Memorial Trophy on Friday. They will play against Gwalior. This match will be played from April 25 to 29 at Holkar Stadium. In the semi-final, Indore's second innings was ended at 373 in the second innings at SS Commune ground. Surendra Malviya scored a fine century and Kuldeep Gehi also scored 73 runs. Dev Barnale scored 48 and Rishabh Choubey contributed 35 runs. Ujjain reached the target of 176 runs, which was achieved by losing 2 wickets. Ajay Rohera played an innings of 100 runs in 104 balls. He hit 16 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. Priyanshu Parashan scored 64 runs.

Karnataka beat MP women by 5 wickets

Karnataka defeated Madhya Pradesh by 5 wickets in the senior women's T20 cricket tournament being played in Baroda. Madhya Pradesh scored 136 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to captain Pooja Vastrakar's 49, Tamanna Nigam's 25 and Neha Badvik's 23. In reply, Karnataka achieved the target by losing 5 wickets. Divya scored 42 and Vrinda made 39. Vetha Krishnamurthy remained unbeaten on 29.

Chambal win Hiralal Gaikwad Trophy

Chambal won the Hiralal Gaikwad Trophy boy’s U -18 Inter-Divisional Tournament in Bhopal on Friday. In the final, Chambal defeated Rewa by 416 runs.

The trophy was awarded by Abhilash Khandekar (President of MPCA) and Dhruv Narayan (President, Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association), in the presence of Rajat Verma (Hon Secretary, BDCA) & Member of Junior Selection Committee, MPCA.

Brief Scores:

Chambal 1st Innings : All out 428 in 113.5 overs

Rewa 1st Innings : All out 207 in 80 overs

Chambal 2nd Innings : 310 for 5 dcl in 93 overs

Rewa 2nd Innings : All out 115 in 26.3 overs

MPTA honors state-ranked players

Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association honored state-ranked players in a function held here AT Tennis Club on Friday. Secretary of MPTA Anil Dhupar said ranked players of all categories were honored with mementos and certificates by the officials of MP tennis association on the basis of marks obtained in the four state level ranking tournaments played in 2021. The ceremony was organised in the presence of Anil Mahajan, president of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Pramod Dixit, Manoj Kukreja and Arjun Dhupar. The function was conducted by Irfan Ahmed.

Arya, Kashvi and Prisha in Indian Yoga team

Under the joint aegis of All-India Yoga Sports Association, Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association organised the 6th All-India Yoga Championship at Maheshwari Bhawan,Indore recently. Arya Prajapat, Kashvi Dammani and Prisha Soni from Shraddha Academy won bronze medals in 6-8 years categories and selected in the Indian Yoga Team for Asian Yoga Sports Championship being held at Thailand.On this achievement, Rajendra Singh Sisodiya, Amar Hardia and Ashita Jain congratulated selected players.

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial U-18 cricket tournament: MKCC enter final

MKCC defeated MYCC by 10 wickets to enter the final of the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 two-day cricket tournament at Yeshwant Club Ground on Friday.

MYCC scored 137 runs in their first innings. In reply, MKCC scored 114 runs in 31 overs for the loss of 5 wickets on the second day. MKCC’s first innings was ended at 218 runs in which Purvendra Jhala contributed 86 and Akshat Bundela made 39 runs. Krishna Gaur took 3 and Kshitij Jha and Akshat Dwivedi took 2 wickets each. MYCC in their second innings made 120 all out in 35 overs. Aditya Shukla contributed 37 runs. For MKCC, Vivek Tiwari took 4, Vishal Yadav 3 and Pratham Parmar took 2 wickets. MKCC reached the target of 40 runs in the second innings in 4 overs without losing any wicket and won the match by 10 wickets. The Man of the Match award was given to Purvendra Jhala.

The prize distribution was done in the presence of former minister, Suresh Pachauri. On this occasion, MLA Vishal Patel, Vipin Wankhede, Chairman of Yeshwant Club Paramjit Singh Chhabra and Chairman of Indore Divisional Cricket Association Sanjay Lunawat were present. Guests were welcomed by Deepak Jain, Rajendra Rathore and Jitendra Tomar. The programme was conducted by Chandrashekhar Bhatti

