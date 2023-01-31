Indore Sports Update: Over 900 players will showcase their talents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) began in a grand and colorful way here at Khel Prashal, on Monday. In this national-level event being held for the first time in Indore, players will take part in 6 events at 4 grounds. In these competitions, more than 900 youths will showcase their sporting talents.

In the programme, MP Shankar Lalwani, Chairman of Indore Development Authority (IDA) Jaipal Singh Chawda, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal and Sports personalities were present.

On the occasion, players who won Vishwamitra award, Arjuna award and Vikram award were felicitated. The live telecast of the state-level inauguration programme of the KIYG was shown in the programme. Colorful cultural programs were also presented by children of various schools and institutions. Students of Emerald Heights presented an attractive and colorful dance programmes on the songs of’ Mile Sur Mera Tumhaara’, Padharon Mharon Desh, Khelo India. Artistes of Naad Naman Group presented Ganpati Vandana and Dil Dhadka Do.

Table Tennis competition begins

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, Table tennis competition began at Khel Prashal on Monday. At least 64 top ranked players of the country are participating in the tournament. The formal inauguration of the competition was held in the presence of president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Ramesh Mendola. During the inauguration, Collector Ilaiah Raja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, Regional Director of Sports Authority of India Ritu, Padma Shri Janak Palta, vice-president of MP Olympic Association Om Soni, Jayesh Acharya, Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved and Gaurav Patel were present.

Few opening hiccups, but favourites progress

Ankur Bhattacharjee of West Bengal, title favourite in the Boys Singles, was forced to drop a game by Khelendrajit Yengkhom of Manipur before winning 3-1. Ankur let his opponent take a game off him when Khelendrajit played superbly. But the latter failed to maintain the momentum and wilted under pressure.

In Group A, Divyansh Srivastava beat P Yeshwanth of Karnataka 3-0. He won on extended points but steadied soon after to wrap it up in the next two. In other group matches, the favourites went through the motions. However, Sarth Mishra of UP trailed 1-2 before outwitting his Maharashtra rival, Neil Mulye. But credit must also go to the left-hander who kept Sarath on tenterhooks till he claimed his last point. Of the eight first-round matches in the Youth Girls sections on the opening day, most turned into one-sided affairs.

Taneesha Kotecha of Maharashtra was in trouble when Trupti Purohit from Karnataka proved strong every time the former took the lead in their Group D match. After taking the first game, the Karnataka left-hander pulled one back to level the score. In the fifth game, Taneesha led 10-7 before Trupti came too close to 9-10. A time-out at the crucial juncture helped the Maharashtra girl who pulled it off on returning to the table to notch up her first win in the group.

Lakshita Narang of Delhi powered her way to win her first-round match against Mihu Abime of Arunachal Pradesh.

In Group A, top seed Suhana Saini of Haryana found an equal contestant in Oishiki Joardar from West Bengal, who did everything right, including posing some troubles but failed to finish well. Taking advantage of her weakness, the Haryana girl put it across the Bengal girl for a 3-0 win.

Pritha Vartikar from Maharashtra beat Shriya Anand of Tamil Nadu 3-0 and Yashashwini Ghorpade of Karnataka followed the suit with 3-1 score in the same group. Jennifer Varghese, also from Maharashtra, thumped Bhagyashree Dave of Madhya Pradesh 3-0 in Group B match. Group C saw Risha Mirchandani of Maharashtra thrash Tamil Nadu's Nehal Venkatasamy 3-0 and Anargaya Manjunath of Karnataka handed out a similar verdict to Anushka Chauhan of Daman and Diu.

Gurman, Mann, Roshan, Vaibhav, Siddhant, Pravar, Pragyan, Vibhi in semis

In the Khelo India Indore District Mini and Sub Junior Open Badminton Competition being played at Nehru Stadium situated Badminton Hall , Gurman Singh Gandhi, Man Badjatya, Roshan Jibin, Vaibhav Patidar, Mandvi Gandhi, Ravi Lad , Myra Bhargava, Aura Kabra, Siddhant Pawar, Lakshya Singh Chauhan, Pravar Asawa, Veer Riddhima Sood, Renee Agarwal, Arna Batra and Chaitali Parmar entered the last four stage on Monday.

Badminton: Swati, Gauri in MP team

Indore's Swati Solanki and Gauri Chitte selected in Madhya Pradesh badminton team for the fifth Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held at Gwalior from January 31. Indore District Badminton Secretary RP Singh Nayyar said Indore's Anuj Kale will also represent MP in the boys doubles.

Gold medal for Vidhi

Vidhi Chauhan of Medatwal Public School won gold medal in U-10 section of Khelo India district-level competition, organized by Indore District Yogasan Sports Association. Vidhi performed three compulsory asanas-- Bhumasana, Purna Dhanurasana and Akarna Dhanurasana, and two optional asanas-- Ekapadashreesana and Fulboasan.

MP Kalaripayattu team departs for KIYG

Madhya Pradesh Kalaripayattu team on Monday departed for Gwalior to take part in Khelo India Youth Games. Kalaripayattu will be at LNIP from Feb 8 to 10. Team members are: Saloni Thakur, Aditi Balladkar, Namami Saxena, Suhani Gwal, Ichha Neema, Shraddha Jain, Arpita Biswas, Vadehi Rathod, Gaurav Dangi, Manad Burga and Viraj Singh. Coaches are Bhumika, Gajendra Singh Rathore, Abhishek Verma and Jayshree Pawar while Priyanshi Jaiswal is the manager.

Bhopal team wins final in state-level women's cricket

Bhopal emerged victorious in the final of the state-level women's tournament, organized by Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh State Government Higher Education Department. The 3-day tournament began here on January 28. Bhopal won the title by 2 wickets. Additional DCP Indore Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria and Dr Anupam Sharma were the guests at the closing ceremony of the tournament. Director of the institution, Dr George Thomas welcomed the guests. The programme was coordinated by Shruti Kitabe. On this occasion, Dr Kshama Paithankar, Dr Abhijit Chatterjee, Sameer Deshpande, teachers, government sports officers, sports coaches and players were present.

Shahrukh wins Mr Indore, best poser title for Rahul

At least 123 bodybuilders participated in the district body building competition held recently.

For 27 medals in 9 groups, all the bodybuilders tried their best to present themselves excellently. Shahrukh Khan won ‘Mr Indore’ while Rahul Narvariya became the best poser, Sharad Sawang became the most muscular player and Jayant Jana became the best improved bodybuilder. In addition to 9 categories, two more bodybuilding events were included in the programme-- Men's Classic Physique and Men's Physique. Cash prizes Rs 51000 was distributed to players from MK Fitness Club in the presence of Jitendra Kushwaha, Atin Tiwari, Harish Vijayvargiya, Jagdish Jhethwa, Pappu Sharma, Leader Rajesh Pandey, Rahul Bairagi, Basant Panchal, Tripathi and Dinesh Paliwal. The competition was coordinated by Sanjay Karade , said Secretary of Indore District Body Building Association Sameer Vyas .

MYCC win by 6 wickets

In the MPCA’ A’ grade one day/ two day cricket tournament, a match was played between MYCC and MKCC. MKCC scored 159 runs in 41.3 overs while batting first. Rajkumar Agnihotri contributed 56 runs while Satyam Dubey bagged 5 wickets. In reply, MYCC team scored 160 runs for 4 wickets in 25 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. Rishabh Chimania scored maximum 46 runs. Vivek Tiwari took 4 wickets.

Easy win for Indore Colts

In the match played between Indore Colts and Star Club at GACC ground in the MYCC’ A’ grade cricket tournament, Star Club scored 223 runs losing all wickets in 47 overs while batting first. Tarun Sonania scored 71 and Arvind Rathore made 31 runs. Gaurav Dashore took 5 and Shauryapratap Tomar took 4 wickets. In reply, Indore Colts team scored 229 runs in 41 overs losing 4 wickets. Saransh Bhargava contributed 61 not out and Manan Mehta contributed 58 not out. Pranav Parihar took 3 wickets.

