Indore sports update: IPSC basketball tournament, Emerald Heights win title

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts Emerald Heights International School won the title in the IPSC basketball tournament. In the final, they defeated MNSS, Rai by 70-56. Both the teams played aggressively but Emerald's girls widened the margin by taking a steady lead. Samya Wadhwani of the winning team scored 29 points.

The prize distribution of the competition took place in the presence of Muktesh Singh, Director of Emerald Heights School, Harshita Singh, Director of Nirjana School, BJM Sharma, Kulvnder Singh Gill, and President of MP Basketball Association.

Special guests were Laxmikant Patel, Sunil Hardia, KS Kapasia and Akram Khan. Sakshi Goud was adjudged the ‘best player of the tournament’ while Samya Wadhwani was adjudged the ‘best scorer’. In the third match, DPS, Mathura Road defeated Modern School 40-28.

