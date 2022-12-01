Indore sports update: Emerald Heights players excel in IPSC Chess Competition

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IPSC Chess Competition was organized by Birla Public School Pilani in which players of Emerald Heights International School got success in team championship and individual competition. Under 19 team secured first position in girls category, the team had Sanya Nigam as captain, Ishika Neema, Ananya Sahu, Karishma Agarwal and Harnoor Khanuja. Under 14 team got 2nd position in girls category, the team had Labdhi Dhabaria as captain, Yashvi Dubey, Reet Jain, Manjari Joshi and Lavisha Soni. In Under 19 boys category, team secured third position the team had Hardik Jain as captain, Vihan Tongia, Pravar Jain and Soumil Naredi. In the individual competition, Ishika Neema got first, Sanya Nigam second and Karishma Agarwal third in the 19-years girl category. School Director Muktesh Singh, Principal Siddharth Singh, Sports Officer Akram Khan and coach Deepak Soni congratulated the students on their success and wished them for a bright future.

MP secure first position in Qwan Ki Do national competition

Fourth National Qwan Ki Do National Competition which was organized at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Delhi recently. In which Madhya Pradesh team secured 9 gold 7 silver and 10 bronze medals and got first position in women's category. Ashwini Pal ,Priyanshi Jaiswal and Harshita Shukla participated as judges from Madhya Pradesh, informed by Gajendra Singh Rathore.

Rudransh's century helps Shriram Sports win

A match was played between , Shriram Sports and Jai Girnari Club at Urban Orchid Ground in the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 Tournament, in which Jai Girnari scored 271 runs losing all wickets in 49 overs. Abdullah Sani contributed 72, Harsh Patel contributed 67 and Amir Mansoor contributed 57 runs. Sumit Singh took 3 and Krishna Goud and Amit Carpenter took 2 wickets. In response, Shriram Sports won the match by 3 wickets by scoring 272 runs losing 7 wickets in 37 overs with the help of Rudransh Singh's aggressive century 140 runs. Ravi Tiwari also contributed 41 runs. Asif Ali, Varun Sheikh and Shreyas Jain took 2-2 wickets.