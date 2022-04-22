Indore Sports Update: MKCC in strong position in SLM U-18 cricket tourney; Bhaskar Academy wins Kapil Cables Trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MKCC are in a strong position against MYCC in the 2-day second semifinal of the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 cricket tournament being played here at Yashwant Club Ground on Thursday. After winning the toss, MYCC batting first scored 137 runs in 46 overs. Akshat Dwivedi contributed the highest 33 runs. For MKCC, Pratham Parmar took 4 wickets while Vishal Yadav, Amit Pal and Vivek Tiwari grabbed 2 wickets each. In response, at the end of the first day’s play, MKCC scored 114 runs in 131 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Ansh Yadav was the only batsman who made highest 23 runs. For MYCC, Akshat Dwivedi took 2 wickets before the start of the match, MLA, Akash Vijayvargiya and Sawan Sonkar were introduced to the players. On this occasion, Chairman of IDCA Sanjay Lunawat was also present. Guests were welcomed by Rajendra Rathore and Jitendra Tomar. The programme was conducted by Chandrashekhar Bhatti.

Bhaskar Academy wins Kapil Cables Trophy

Bhaskar Academy defeated Lucky Sports Academy by 4 wickets to clinch the Kapil Cable trophy at Rau Cricket Club. The final match was played between Bhaskar Academy and Lucky Sports Academy, in which Lucky Sports won the toss and decided to bat first. Lucky Sports made 195 runs in 44 overs. Milind Dhakad 56 and Shubham Sharma 47 were the leading scorers. Bharat Gaur and Shobhit Rathore took 4 and 3 wickets respectively. In reply, Bhaskar Academy reached the target by scoring 199 runs in 37.3 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Saurabh Gupta scored 58 and Yash Bhatia scored 43 runs. Ansh Dixit took 3 and Vishal Sirsia captured 3 wickets. Prize distribution was held in the presence of Sunny Patidar and Vishal Mittal.

Sanskriti shares views with Prakash Hockey Club’s players

Rising hockey player of the city, Sanskriti Sarwan, who is part of the Indian women's team, shared her experience with players of Prakash Hockey Club on Thursday. On this occasion, cabinet minister of MP Tulsiram Silawat honored Sanskriti for her achievements. Hockey Indore Association working president Devkinandan Silawat said Sanskriti started her practice at Prakash Club and she got selected among 33 potential players of the Indian junior team. The Indian team’s special camp is going on at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bangalore. Sanskriti shared her experiences about modern hockey. During this, former international player Mir Ranjan Negi, NIS coach Ashok Yadav, Sarwar Khan, Dr Mandakini Silawat and Vinita Negi were present.

Vidarbha in final: MP lose semis by 5 wickets

In the semi-final match of Col CK Naidu Under-23 tournament, Vidarbha defeated Madhya Pradesh by 5 wickets to enter final. MP gave a target of 315 runs to win, which Vidarbha achieved by losing 5 wickets. Vidarbha needed 91 more runs to win the match on the last day. For Vidarbha, Mokhade scored 69, Rathod made 42, MR Kale scored 77 not out, Harsh Dubey scored 64 and SK Vath scored 40 not out. For MP, Rishabh Chauhan took 4 wickets.

MP women register 14-run thrilling win

Madhya Pradesh women registered a thrilling 14-run victory over Chandigarh in the Elite ‘C’ group of Senior Women's T20 cricket tournament being played at Baroda. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 121 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. For MP, Neha Badvik scored 26 followed by Ashana Patidar 27 and Pooja Vastrakar scored 39 runs. Soumya Tiwari remained unbeaten on 13 runs. In reply, Chandigarh got all out for 107 runs in 19.4 overs. For MP, Nikita Singh took 3 wickets while Preeti Yadav got 2 wickets and Captain Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Soni and Saloni Dongre grabbed 1wicket each.

Ujjain take 198-run lead in first innings

In response to Indore's 230 runs in the first innings of MY Memorial Trophy semifinal, played at SS Commune Ground Indore, Ujjain scored 428 runs in the first innings and took lead of 198 runs. In reply, till the end of the third day's play, Indore scored 256 for 6 in 46 overs in the second innings.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:13 AM IST