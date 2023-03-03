Indore Sports Update: Bhadouria Trophy cricket tourney begins

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Narendra Singh Bhadauria Trophy cricket tournament was inaugurated at T9 Ground on Thursday. Index Group's vice chairman Mayankraj Bhadoria said the guests of the programme were Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Chairman of Index Group, Devashish Nilose and Narendra Rathod. Former SP Ram Singh Ranawat and Index Group's Additional Director RC Yadav were also present.

The first match was played between Omax Academy and National Academy, in which National Academy could score only 42 runs batting first. Ajay Jain took 5 wickets. In reply, Omax Academy achieved the target with 8 wickets in hand. Ajay Jain was the man of the match.

The second match was played between Swami Vivekananda Academy and Mhow Sports, in which Swami Vivekanand Academy scored only 111 runs in 20 overs. Kaishav Patidar took 4 wickets. Mhow Sports achieved the target in 16.4 overs with the loss of 3 wickets. Keshav Patidar was the man of the match.

Easy win for MYCC

In the Ramesh Bhatia Memorial ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, a match was played between MYCC and Indore Sports at Gymkhana ground. Indore Sports batting first scored 135 runs in 39 overs. Chirag Sharma, Lucky Goswami and Niraj Singh contributed 25 runs each. Harshvardhan Hardia took 4 and Akash Rajawat bagged 2 wickets. In reply, MYCC scored 139 runs for 6 in 23 overs and won the match by 4 wickets. Rishabh Chimania contributed 60 runs. Niraj Singh took 5 wickets while bowling fatally.

Shubham Rathore hits ton for SS Commune

In another match played between SS Commune and Star Club, SS Commune scored 246 runs in 49.2 overs. Shubham Sharma contributed a brilliant century of 131 runs. Tanishk Sharma took 3 and Junaid Khan, Nikhil Sikarwar and Shashank took 2 wickets each. In reply, Star Club could only score 207 runs in 49 overs and lost the match by 39 runs. Nikhil Sikarwar made brilliant 101 runs. Manoj Pandey, Amal Chandel, Sahil Sheikh and Shubham Rathore took 2 wickets each.

State level volleyball competition begins

Organized jointly by Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company and Central Sports Council, Jabalpur , the 44th inter-regional state level volleyball competition was inaugurated on Thursday at Polo Ground, Indore. The guest of the inaugural function was Rinkesh Kumar Vaishya. On this occasion, Managing Director Amit Tomar, Superintendent Engineer Kamesh Srivastava, Executive Engineer Rakesh Johar, Manoj Rana and Mudit Upadhyay were present. Volleyball teams from 14 regions including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sirmaur, Singaji, Sarani are participating.

CM's Trophy Junior National Body building from March 4

Chief Minister's Trophy 13th Junior Masters Divyang and 4th Junior Women Model Physique Championship will be organized by Ratlam District Bodybuilders Association from March 4 to 5 at Vidhayak Sabha Ratlam. Giving this information, State's Senior vice-president and district secretary Sameer Vyas said 450 players both boys and girls will participate, Treasurer of the National Executive and Secretary of the State Atin Tiwari has been appointed as the central supervisor of the entire competition. Prahlad Patel, Mayor of Ratlam Municipal Corporation, is the coordinator of the competition. The first five ranked players of all categories will be awarded with attractive prizes , certificate and gifts. Ashish Daswani, Lal Singh, Nilesh, Anurag, Usman Khan, Mahendra Paliwal, Nitesh Thapa, Umakant Malwa and Malviya Sanjay Shukla will be present in the 15-member team from Madhya Pradesh. Former player Rohit Jethwa will do the work of coach and management of the entire team. Vijay Rathore of the district, Prashant Vyas Guddu Bhaiya and Pankaj Chauhan will represent the district in the competition.

Women's hockey trials from March 4

The first Hockey India West Zone Women's Junior Hockey Championship to be held in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh from March 19 to 28. The selection for Junior Women's Hockey Madhya Pradesh team trials will be conducted in Damoh from March 4 to 5.Only players born on or after January 1, 2005 will be able to participate in these trials. Only 6 selected players from Indore were invited for the trials, said Kishore Shukla.

Akash Kaushal wins gold medal

Indore International College student Akash Kaushal won gold medal in 109 kg category in the direct divisional level weightlifting competition held at Vidya Sagar College recently. College chief Akshanshu Tiwari, Managing Director Dr Vikas Jain, College Principal Dr Manjit Kaur Arora and Sports Officer Rahul Chitre congratulated Akash for his achievements.

