Indore sports update: Annual athletics meet of Daly College concludes 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The closing ceremony of the six-day-long Daly College annual athletic meet was held at DC Athletic ground on Wednesday. The chief guest of the function was Brigadier G S Gill. On this occasion, Subedar Sunil Kumar, Dr Gunmeet Bindra and Principal Daly College were also present.

Hundreds of students displayed their talents in this six-day mahakumbh of sports by showing their talents in all the competitions of track and field, not only propounded the importance of sports but also set an example for the young students. On this occasion, the band team of Daly College played melodious tunes and enthralled the audience.

This time Principal Medal was awarded to Avni Jain for Best Athlete in Under-12 Girls category. The Principal Medal was also awarded to Dhavya Agarwal as Best Athlete in the Under-12 Boys category. The Principal Medal was awarded to Yana Jain as Best Athlete in Under-14 Girls category while Fateh Bahadur Singh won in the Under-14 boys category. Principal Medal was also awarded to Rashika Kataruka for winning the title of Best Athlete in Under-17 Girls category. On the occasion of winning the title of Best Athlete in the Under-17 Boys category, Panchheed Cup and Principal Medal were awarded to Parth Chirolia. The Principal Medal was awarded to Saumya Rajpal for winning the title of Best Athlete in Under-19 Girls category. The Hyde Cup and the Principal Medal were presented to Rohan Kapoor for winning the title of Best Athlete in the U-19 boys category.

Bharti House received the College Cup for winning the title of Best Marching Contingent in the Girls section. Rajendra House received the College Cup for winning the title of Best Marching Contingent in the boys section. Bharti House was declared the Champion Athlete House in the Girls category and received the College Cup. Vikram House was declared the Champion Athlete House in the boys' section and received the Badalju Shield and the College Cup.