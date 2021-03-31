Indore sports update: 10th national Kurash competition concludes, Hetal and Mahesh win bronze

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th senior national Kurash competition concluded at Pachmarhi recently. The event was attended by participants from 21 states and the main attraction of the tournament was Asian Games 2018 medalists Pinky Balhara and Malaprabha Jadhav. The chief guest at the closing ceremony was president of Kurash Federation of India Ramesh Popli and general secretary Ravi Kapoor.
The guests were welcomed by president Rajesh Shakya, Secretary Rahul Vyas, Vivek Swami, Kailash Botham, Gopal Paliwal, Rahul and Rohit Maheshwari. In the competition, in the men's category Delhi's team secured first position followed by Haryana second and Jharkhand third. In the women’s category, Delhi was on top, followed by MP second and Haryana third.
In the event, for MP, Shruti Dubey won gold, Neelam Kanaujia, Aman Singh and Sitara Kumari won silver, Shreya Tiwari, Nikita Kushwah, Shivani Malaviya, Hetal Vyas, Sangram Singh, Shubham Kakde, Mahesh Purohit, Ekta Sharma and Mayank received bronze medal. MP women team was guided by international player Vaishali Tiwari .
National Senior Handball Championship: MP start campaign with victory
The 49th senior men's national handball championship began at the Malwa Institute of Technology hosted by the Handball Association of MP on Tuesday. In the preliminary round, Madhya Pradesh defeated Orissa easily 21–11. In this match, the performance of Govind Shinde, Vaibhav Yadav and Amarjit Singh was commendable. In the second match, Uttarakhand defeated Arunachal Pradesh 24-2.
In the third match, Chandigarh defeated Telangana 32-27. The event was jointly inaugurated by former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Amit Dave, Deepak Mishra, Shivaji Shinde and Khurshid Khan. On this occasion, Preetpal Singh Saluja, Manish Bundela, Randhir Singh, Ramashankar Sharma, Jasveer Singh Bisla were present. Vikas Pandey conducted the programme and Rajesh Kanungo proposed the vote of thanks.
Ranji trophy former MP Captain Manohar Sharma passes away
Indore: Former MP Ranji skipper Capt Manohar Sharma left for heavenly abode on Tuesday morning at his residence here. He was 80. Sharma represented Services in Ranji Trophy. He also represented North Zone in Duleep Trophy.
He was actively involved in activities of MPCA and was former vice-president of MPCA. Besides, he also headed the Cricket Development Committee for six years. At present he was member of MPCA’s Scrutiny Committee. All members of the managing committee, former and present cricketers, members of MPCA mourned his death and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
