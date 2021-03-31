Indore sports update: 10th national Kurash competition concludes, Hetal and Mahesh win bronze

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th senior national Kurash competition concluded at Pachmarhi recently. The event was attended by participants from 21 states and the main attraction of the tournament was Asian Games 2018 medalists Pinky Balhara and Malaprabha Jadhav. The chief guest at the closing ceremony was president of Kurash Federation of India Ramesh Popli and general secretary Ravi Kapoor.

The guests were welcomed by president Rajesh Shakya, Secretary Rahul Vyas, Vivek Swami, Kailash Botham, Gopal Paliwal, Rahul and Rohit Maheshwari. In the competition, in the men's category Delhi's team secured first position followed by Haryana second and Jharkhand third. In the women’s category, Delhi was on top, followed by MP second and Haryana third.

In the event, for MP, Shruti Dubey won gold, Neelam Kanaujia, Aman Singh and Sitara Kumari won silver, Shreya Tiwari, Nikita Kushwah, Shivani Malaviya, Hetal Vyas, Sangram Singh, Shubham Kakde, Mahesh Purohit, Ekta Sharma and Mayank received bronze medal. MP women team was guided by international player Vaishali Tiwari .