Indore Sports Roundup: DAVV Shines In Badminton; Tennis, Cricket Tournaments Ahead |

Dhimahi Helps DAVV Lift State Crown

Indore’s Dhimahi Chouhan added another feather to her cap as part of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya team that won the State-Level Inter-University Women’s Badminton Championship 2026.

The SVIMS first-year BBA student featured in DAVV’s title-winning campaign, which culminated in a 2-0 victory over Barkatullah University, Bhopal, in the final.

The triumph has also earned Dhimahi a berth in the DAVV squad for the West Zone Inter-University Women’s Badminton Championship, beginning November 29.

Shri Vaishnav Institute of Management and Science congratulated her and wished her success in the zonal competition.

BRIEF RESULT: Final - DAVV beat Barkatullah University 2-0

TRIVIA

Dhimahi’s state title now takes her to a bigger inter-university challenge at the West Zone level.

Shuttle star: Dhimahi Chouhan celebrates a state crown with DAVV before turning focus to the West Zone challenge. |

148 Players Make Opening Move At State-Level Chess Championship

The State-Level Chess Competition for men and women began at Devi Ahilya University on Wednesday, with around 148 players from 12 universities across Madhya Pradesh competing for top honours.

The two-day meet is being jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Higher Education Department and DAVV.

The competition was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Suman Katiyal and Dr Anamika Jain, Additional Director, Higher Education Department, Indore Division.

Players in both sections displayed sharp positional play and tactical skills as the opening rounds got underway.

The championship will conclude on October 29 under the chief patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai and special patronage of Registrar Prajwal Khare.

TRIVIA

DAVV is hosting one of the state’s major university chess gatherings, bringing together nearly 150 players on the same competitive platform.

Checkmate charge: Nearly 150 university players settle in for a battle of nerves and calculation as the state chess meet gets underway at DAVV. |

Indore Ready For MT700 Tennis Carnival

Indore is set to host the World Tennis Masters ITF MT700 Tournament from October 30, with around 250 players expected to compete at Indore Tennis Club.

The tournament, being organised under the aegis of the Tennis Association of India and Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Former Tennis Association of India secretary general Anil Dhupar said Indore would host the prestigious tournament for the fourth consecutive year, with masters players from India and abroad taking part.

The champions in singles and doubles will earn 700 ITF points, while runners-up will receive 500. Semifinalists will get 330 points, quarterfinalists 210, pre-quarterfinalists 140 and round-of-32 players 75.

Tournament director Arjun Dhoopar said Madhya Pradesh would have a strong presence. Indra Kumar Mahajan, Tapan Sharma, OP Dixit, Pramod Dixit and Rohit Rawat are among the men in the fray, while Harpreet Gill Vajpayee and Shruti Singh will compete in the women’s section. Anton D’Souza of Maharashtra will serve as match referee.

TRIVIA

Indore Tennis Club will host the MT700 event for the fourth successive year, strengthening the city’s place on the masters tennis calendar.

Guna Sweeps Throwball Crowns

Guna stamped its authority on the 7th State-Level Sub-Junior Throwball Championship at Shri Academy, completing a memorable double by claiming titles in both the boys’ and girls’ sections.

The tournament brought together young players from across Madhya Pradesh and produced several closely fought contests.

In the boys’ semifinals, Indore district defeated Guna district 25-17, 25-21, with Arnav Thakur and Naman Patel impressing for the winners.

In the other semifinal, Guna Corporation edged Indore Corporation 25-15, 23-25, 25-7, with Aniruddh Dangi standing out for Guna.

Guna Girls Dominate

In the girls’ section, Guna Corporation fought back from a set down to beat Shajapur 15-25, 25-17, 25-17.

Guna district defeated Indore district 25-22, 25-19, setting up an all-Guna title clash in which Guna Corporation emerged champions.

Players and coaches were honoured with trophies, certificates and individual awards during the closing ceremony.

BRIEF RESULTS

Boys SF - Indore district beat Guna district 25-17, 25-21; Guna Corporation beat Indore Corporation 25-15, 23-25, 25-7

Girls SF - Guna Corporation beat Shajapur 15-25, 25-17, 25-17; Guna district beat Indore district 25-22, 25-19

TRIVIA

The girls’ final became an all-Guna affair, underlining the district’s dominance in the championship.

Guna double: Young throwball stars turned Mhow into their winning arena as Guna completed a memorable sweep of the State sub-junior crowns. |

Eight Teams Ready For TT Battle

The 2nd Indore Table Tennis League 2026 will be held at Abhay Prashal from November 2 to 4, with eight teams battling for honours in the three-day competition.

Organised under the aegis of the Indore District Table Tennis Association, the league will feature several of the city’s top-ranked players.

Association secretary Nilesh Ved said the winners and runners-up will receive T-shirts and certificates, along with cash prizes totalling around Rs 1 lakh.

The participating teams are Power Panthers, Smash Masters, Table Titans, Thunder Strikers, Royal Blazers, Olympia Warriors, Spin Avengers and Victory Eagles.

Each team will comprise five male players, three female players and one Masters player, with every team scheduled to play 11 matches.

“Along with individual performance, team combination, strategy and coordination will play an important role,” Ved said.

The league is also aimed at preparing players for upcoming state and national competitions while promoting team spirit and sportsmanship.

TRIVIA

The league format will test not only individual skill but also team selection and tactical combinations across men’s, women’s and Masters categories.

IPSC U-19 BOYS CRICKET: Emerald bounce back, Modern run riot

Hosts Emerald Heights International School bounced back with a convincing six-wicket win over Vallabh Ashram School, Vadodara, while Modern School, Delhi, produced a stunning batting show in the All India IPSC Under-19 Boys Cricket Tournament in Indore.

Emerald Heights first restricted Vallabh Ashram to 102, with Kavya Papariya claiming three wickets and Vijay Vaidya two.

The hosts then chased down the target comfortably, riding on Divya Vaidya’s unbeaten 51 and Ishan Mahajan’s 15.

Tanmay Blasts Double Ton

Modern School delivered the day’s most explosive performance, piling up 309 in 20 overs against PPS Nabha.

Tanmay Choudhary hammered 200 off just 65 balls, before Vinayak ripped through PPS Nabha with astonishing figures of 7/5.

PPS Nabha were bundled out for only 15 in eight overs, giving Modern School a massive victory. Tanmay was named Man of the Match.

Dhiman Smashes 37-Ball Ton

YPS Mohali also cruised to victory after restricting PPS Nabha to 123.

Gurmanpreet and Shrey Sholithia took three wickets each before Arjun Dhiman blasted an unbeaten 100 off 37 balls to guide YPS home without losing a wicket. Shrey remained unbeaten on 19.

RKC Rajkot, meanwhile, defeated Daly College after chasing 113 with five wickets down. Moiz Lakhdawala struck an unbeaten 53.

BRIEF SCORES

PPS Nabha 123 lost to YPS Mohali 124/0 (Arjun Dhiman 100*, Shrey Sholithia 19*; Gurmanpreet 3 wickets, Shrey 3 wickets)

Daly College 112 lost to RKC Rajkot 113/5 (Danish Ansari 38; Moiz Lakhdawala 53*)

Vallabh Ashram 102 lost to Emerald Heights by 6 wickets (Divya Vaidya 51*; Kavya Papariya 3 wickets, Vijay Vaidya 2 wickets)

Modern School 309 beat PPS Nabha 15 (Tanmay Choudhary 200 off 65; Vinayak 7/5)

TRIVIA

The day produced two extraordinary individual hundreds — Tanmay Choudhary’s double century and Arjun Dhiman’s unbeaten 37-ball ton.

IPSC U-19 BOYS CRICKET: Emerald bounce back, Modern run riot |

MPCA U-22 TWO-DAY CRICKET: Anay Double Ton Powers Devz Academy

Anay Mishra produced a magnificent 209-run knock as Devz Academy dominated Shriram Sports in the MPCA Under-22 Two-Day Cricket Tournament organised by IDCA.

Batting first, Devz Academy piled up 430/6 in 83 overs, with Mishra hammering 31 fours and four sixes. Soumya Patidar also struck a century, scoring 108.

Shriram Sports replied with 211/9 in 85 overs, with Shlok Jain making 60 and Shreyas Lahoti 52. Vivaan Pandey claimed three wickets as Devz Academy took first-innings honours.

MKCC Crush Rau Club

Maa Kankeshwari Cricket Club registered the biggest win of the round, thrashing Rau Club by an innings and 179 runs. MKCC posted 385/4, riding on Suryansh Raghuvanshi’s 175 and Varchasva Mungad’s 118. Rau Club were then bowled out for 112, with Shivansh Raghuvanshi taking 5/28. Following on, Rau folded for just 94 as Mohnish Patidar ripped through the batting line-up with 7/30.

Colts-LSGCA Ends Level

LSGCA scored 380/6, with Kartik Yadav striking 152, Himanshu Sonek 84 and Aryan Pachal 50. Indore Colts responded with 374/5, powered by Sarthak Verma’s 146 and Mayank Tiwari’s 107. With neither first innings completed, the match ended inconclusively and both teams shared points.

CCI Take First-Innings Lead

CCI scored 344, with Aditya Yadav making 92, Abhishek Ghakad 79 and Kashif Khan 60. MBCA replied with 314, despite Varun Chahar’s 102 and Saurabh Sharma’s 61. CCI thus secured first-innings honours by 30 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Devz Academy 430/6 vs Shriram Sports 211/9 (Anay Mishra 209, Soumya Patidar 108; Shlok Jain 60, Shreyas Lahoti 52)

MKCC 385/4 beat Rau Club 112 & 94 by an innings and 179 runs (Suryansh Raghuvanshi 175, Varchasva Mungad 118; Shivansh Raghuvanshi 5/28, Mohnish Patidar 7/30)

LSGCA 380/6 drew with Indore Colts 374/5 (Kartik Yadav 152; Sarthak Verma 146, Mayank Tiwari 107)

CCI 344 beat MBCA 314 on first-innings lead (Aditya Yadav 92, Abhishek Ghakad 79, Kashif Khan 60; Varun Chahar 102)

TRIVIA

The round produced six individual centuries, including Anay Mishra’s double hundred, while MKCC registered a massive innings-and-179-run victory.