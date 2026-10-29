Bhopal DGP Kailash Makwana To Retire On November 30 As MP Government Rejects PHQ Proposal For December 2 Exit, Varun Kapoor's Prospects Brighten In Succession Race | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday put an end to speculation over Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana's retirement date, confirming that he would retire on Nov 30.

The decision came after the home department rejected a Police Headquarters (PHQ) proposal seeking to extend his retirement date to Dec 2. Earlier, the PHQ had written to the home department, stating that Makwana had joined as DGP on Dec 2, 2024.

The PHQ had requested that the officer be allowed to retire on Dec 2, 2026. The home department turned down the request, stating that the appointment order was issued on Nov 23, 2024, and specified that Makwana would become the DGP from Dec 1, 2024.

Therefore, irrespective of the actual joining date, the retirement date would be determined according to the dates mentioned in the appointment order.

Prospects brighten for Varun Kapoor

With DGP Kailash Makwana set to retire on Nov 30 following the government's rejection of the PHQ proposal, the chances of DG Prisons Varun Kapoor figuring in the three-member DGP panel have improved.

Had the government accepted the proposal, SDG CID Pankaj Srivastava would have been considered instead of Kapoor. Kapoor may now find a place in the panel alongside DG EOW Upendra Jain and DG Home Guards Pragya Richa Shrivastava.