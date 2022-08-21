Indore: Special safety training for 750 power workers

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company conducted a training programme for about 750 electricity employees regarding electrical safety.

Superintending engineer (Indore Rural) Dr DN Sharma said that more than 750 power employees associated with all 38 power centres were given training. These workers are engaged in 33 KV, 11 KV, LT line, transformer and other electrical-related work.

How to act and take decisions in risky and disaster-prone situations was specially highlighted at the training session, Sharma said.

Superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers, STM-in-charges and STC-in-charges were present as speakers at the training held at different places. A demonstration of proper use of electrical safety equipment was also given on the spot.