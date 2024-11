Indore: Special Civic Tax Collection Camps From November 9 to November 24

Representative Image | Paytm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a city-wide initiative to facilitate timely payment of municipal dues, Indore Municipal Corporation has announced a series of ward-based tax collection camps from November 9 to November 24. The camps are intended for collection of property tax, water cess and solid waste management fees for properties within the municipal limits.

IMC revenue incharge Niranjan Singh Chauhan stated that the camps aim to ease the process for taxpayers by setting up localised payment centres across various wards.

Additional commissioner (Revenue) Narendranath Pandey said that the camps are designed for taxpayer convenience, offering multiple local venues to help residents avoid long commutes for payments. He also confirmed that assistant revenue officers and departmental officers have been briefed on facilitating the process effectively.

Read Also Ujjain: Mahakal Security Guard Booked For Duping Devotees From Bengaluru Over Entry To Bhasma Aarti

Camp Schedule by Date and Location

November 9: Kshitiya Pal Dharamshala, Corporator Office Ward 10, Shri Nath Vatika Snehlataganj, Corporator Office Ward 57, Sadar Bazaar Water Tank, Ram Nagar, Adesh Bijasan Nagar Mata Mandir, Bajrang Nagar Water Tank, Lavkush Water Tank, Shalimar Swamy, Kole Dharamshala, Barfanidham Water Tank, Sai Kripa Colony, 12 Park Road Victoria Apartment, Shri Ram Mandir Jagjivan Ram Nagar, Near Radhakrishna Temple, Ambedkar Nagar Water Tank, Jam-Jam Square Near Zakir Hotel, Mehak Vatika, Saket Garden, Corporator Office Ward 43, Shri Krishna Complex Gas Road, Neem Chowk Khati Dharamshala Bijalpur, Silver Spring Township Phase 2, Amwala Road Chandan Nagar, Samajwadi Indira Nagar Mata Mandir, Sector D Scheme No. 71, Ambikapuri Water Tank, Nageen Nagar Water Tank, Khedapati Hanuman Temple, Gyan Sagar Apartment Sanchar Nagar, Shri Mandi Kripa Dham Colony, Grand Exotica Bicholi Mardana, Badla water tank, Chandan Nagar Hanuman temple, Gulzar Colony Manik Bagh, Choudhary Market Vidur Nagar, Ansal Township, Panchvati and Apollo DB City,

November 10: Lakshmi Bai water tank, Shrinath Vatika Snehlataganj, Sadar Bazaar water tank, Community Hall Shiva temple near Bhagirathpura, Durga Colony Durga temple, Ram temple near Parag Kaushal Corporator office, Patel Market Corporator office ward 20, Slice 2 water tank, 5 Park Road Shekhar Park, LIG Corporator office ward 44, Ambedkar Nagar water tank, near Radhakrishna temple, Alankar Palace Shiva temple, Ambikapuri water tank, Nageen Nagar water tank, Khedapati Hanuman temple, Karol Bagh Colony, Shri Ram Enclave Kumedi, Patel Market corporator office in ward no. 20, Shalimar Swayam, Bijasan Nagar Mata Mandir, Shehnai Residency Part 2 Kanada Road, Cosmos Multi Sampati Hills Bicholi Mardana, Chandan Nagar Hanuman Mandir and Near Silicon City Police Chowki,

November 11: Loha Mandi Complex, Ideal School, Sanwariya Nagar, Khati Mohalla Dharamshala, Vikam Tower Agrasen Square, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Pawanpuri Colony, Azad Nagar Gol Square,

November 13: Gurunanak Hall in Palasikar Colony.

November 14: Jai Rampur Water Tank, Naya Peetha Anganwadi, Sarafa Association Rafa, Labaria Bheru Union Office.

November 16: Veena Nagar, Ram Mandir Dharamshala Kabit Khedi, Krishna Dudh Dairy Badi Bhamori, Anurag Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Sadhu Vaswani Nagar Garden, Ramchandra Nagar Main Garden, Casa Green, DB Pride, Happy Homes

November 17: Bhavani Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar Anganwadi, Khatipura Khati Samaj Dharamshala, Shyam Nagar Annex, Road No. 6 Pardesipura

November 24: Kanak Smart City, Sheetla Mata Mandir Narwal, Prince City Sadhan Mangal Garden, Ganesh Nagar Main Road.