Bhopal: Blaze At 3 Shops Consumes Goods Worth ₹82 Lakhs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze engulfed three shops in Bairagarh on Friday morning, gutting goods and household items worth Rs 82 lakh in the incident. No fatalities were reported.

Bairagarh police station TI Kamaljeet Randhwawa told Free Press that the incident occurred at 5.30 am. The fire broke out due to short circuit, preliminary investigations revealed. The blaze first broke out at one shop and spread to adjoining two shops too.

When the bystanders witnessed the smoke billowing out of the shops, they informed police and fire brigade. Seven fire tenders from Bairagarh, Fatehgarh and Gandhi Nagar fire stations rushed to the spot to extinguish fire. During this, the fire had also spread to vacant flat located above the shops.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh...

Blaze contained in 1.5 hours

Fire fighter Pankaj Yadav told Free Press that the blaze had taken a fierce form and it took almost an hour and a half to contain it. He added that as the shutters of the shops were closed, efforts were first made to open them before extinguishing flames.

Bairagarh ACP Anil Shukla after reviewing the damage caused said cost of the gutted goods was approximately Rs 82 lakh.