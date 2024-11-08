 Bhopal: Blaze At 3 Shops Consumes Goods Worth ₹82 Lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Blaze At 3 Shops Consumes Goods Worth ₹82 Lakhs

Bhopal: Blaze At 3 Shops Consumes Goods Worth ₹82 Lakhs

The blaze first broke out at one shop and spread to adjoining two shops too.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze engulfed three shops in Bairagarh on Friday morning, gutting goods and household items worth Rs 82 lakh in the incident. No fatalities were reported.

Bairagarh police station TI Kamaljeet Randhwawa told Free Press that the incident occurred at 5.30 am. The fire broke out due to short circuit, preliminary investigations revealed. The blaze first broke out at one shop and spread to adjoining two shops too.

When the bystanders witnessed the smoke billowing out of the shops, they informed police and fire brigade. Seven fire tenders from Bairagarh, Fatehgarh and Gandhi Nagar fire stations rushed to the spot to extinguish fire. During this, the fire had also spread to vacant flat located above the shops.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh...
article-image

Blaze contained in 1.5 hours

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers
BCCI Holds '6-hour Marathon Meeting' With Team India's Management After Series Whitewash Against New Zealand, Claims Report
BCCI Holds '6-hour Marathon Meeting' With Team India's Management After Series Whitewash Against New Zealand, Claims Report
Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids; Sets Nov 28 Affidavit Deadline
Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids; Sets Nov 28 Affidavit Deadline
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime Branch
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime Branch

Fire fighter Pankaj Yadav told Free Press that the blaze had taken a fierce form and it took almost an hour and a half to contain it. He added that as the shutters of the shops were closed, efforts were first made to open them before extinguishing flames.

Bairagarh ACP Anil Shukla after reviewing the damage caused said cost of the gutted goods was approximately Rs 82 lakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Property Market Rate Much Higher Than Revised Collector Guideline

Bhopal: Property Market Rate Much Higher Than Revised Collector Guideline

Bhopal: ED Conducts Raids In ₹44 Crore Bank Fraud Case Against Excel Vehicle Pvt. Ltd.

Bhopal: ED Conducts Raids In ₹44 Crore Bank Fraud Case Against Excel Vehicle Pvt. Ltd.

MP: BJP Offered Rs 50 Crore, Ministerial Berth; Says Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar

MP: BJP Offered Rs 50 Crore, Ministerial Berth; Says Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar

MP: Diamond Market Of Panna Crashes To Historic Low

MP: Diamond Market Of Panna Crashes To Historic Low

MP: Municipality Worker Loses Memory After Road Accident

MP: Municipality Worker Loses Memory After Road Accident