 Indore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair

Indore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair

The city is set to undergo significant road improvements with the launch of an extensive asphaltization project, inaugurated by Bhargava at the Bijasan Temple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Bijasan Temple | Just Dial

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements for Navratri fair at Bijasan Temple, the famous religious site for the Goddess.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav outlined key preparations for the upcoming Navratri fair, emphasising the need for effective systems for cleanliness, electricity, sound, parking, and drinking water arrangements.

Meanwhile, the city is set to undergo significant road improvements with the launch of an extensive asphaltization project, inaugurated by Bhargava at the Bijasan Temple on Wednesday. This initiative aims to address the damage caused by the recent rainy season and enhance road safety across the city.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional worship of Maa Bijasan, highlighting the cultural significance of the location. "This asphalt work is vital for maintaining the quality of our roads and ensuring public safety," stated the Mayor.

FPJ Shorts
'District Collectors Have Powers To Issue Blanket Closure Order For Liquor Shops For Specific Time': Bombay HC
'District Collectors Have Powers To Issue Blanket Closure Order For Liquor Shops For Specific Time': Bombay HC
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver
Read Also
Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter
article-image

The asphaltization project will be executed in five phases, with a total investment of Rs25 crore. The work is set to commence on October 3, deploying ten teams from five different firms to cover various damaged roads in the city.

Key areas slated for asphalt work include RNT Marg, Madhumilan to Shivaji Vatika, and significant stretches along the BRTS route. Public Works Incharge Rajendra Rathore detailed plans for asphaltization on roads such as Telgali Siyaganj, Airport to Super Corridor, and numerous others spanning the city, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to the infrastructure.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' In Desire Of Good Looking Baby; Tells Hubby 'He Is More...
article-image

In addition to the asphalt project, the mayor participated in a tree-planting ceremony on Pitru Parvat, honouring the occasion of Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability alongside urban development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Indore: Man Caught With MD Drug Worth ₹2 Lakhs

Indore: Man Caught With MD Drug Worth ₹2 Lakhs

Indore: Accused Arrested From Surat In Online Fraud Of ₹4.85 Crore

Indore: Accused Arrested From Surat In Online Fraud Of ₹4.85 Crore

Indore: Fog Disrupts Air Travel, Over 10 Morning Flights Delayed At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore: Fog Disrupts Air Travel, Over 10 Morning Flights Delayed At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair

Indore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair