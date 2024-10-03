Indore: Special Arrangements Made For Bijasan Temple Fair

Bijasan Temple | Just Dial

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements for Navratri fair at Bijasan Temple, the famous religious site for the Goddess.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav outlined key preparations for the upcoming Navratri fair, emphasising the need for effective systems for cleanliness, electricity, sound, parking, and drinking water arrangements.

Meanwhile, the city is set to undergo significant road improvements with the launch of an extensive asphaltization project, inaugurated by Bhargava at the Bijasan Temple on Wednesday. This initiative aims to address the damage caused by the recent rainy season and enhance road safety across the city.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional worship of Maa Bijasan, highlighting the cultural significance of the location. "This asphalt work is vital for maintaining the quality of our roads and ensuring public safety," stated the Mayor.

The asphaltization project will be executed in five phases, with a total investment of Rs25 crore. The work is set to commence on October 3, deploying ten teams from five different firms to cover various damaged roads in the city.

Key areas slated for asphalt work include RNT Marg, Madhumilan to Shivaji Vatika, and significant stretches along the BRTS route. Public Works Incharge Rajendra Rathore detailed plans for asphaltization on roads such as Telgali Siyaganj, Airport to Super Corridor, and numerous others spanning the city, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to the infrastructure.

In addition to the asphalt project, the mayor participated in a tree-planting ceremony on Pitru Parvat, honouring the occasion of Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability alongside urban development.