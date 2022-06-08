Indore: Sowing to be done on 22.47L hectares area in the division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the ensuing kharif season, sowing is likely to be done on 22.47 lakh hectares in the division. Mainly soybean, cotton, maize and so forth would be sown in the division. However, special attention will be given to natural farming in the division and farmers will be encouraged to adopt such farming methods.

A meticulous action plan has been prepared to get more agricultural production at less cost in the division. A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of agricultural production commissioner Shelendra Singh for a division-level review of this action plan. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Manish Singh, collectors of all the districts of the division, CEO of the zilla panchayat and officers of the departments concerned.

11K farmers registered for natural farming

Sharma said special efforts were being made in the division to promote natural farming according to the instructions of the state government. Under this plan, 1,223 officers and employees in all the districts of the division have been trained in natural farming. These officers and employees will go out to the field and encourage farmers to adopt natural farming methods. They have also started the work of setting up camps at the village level.

So far, about 11,000 farmers have got themselves registered for natural farming in the division. Shelendra Singh directed that information on farmers engaged in natural farming should be recorded in the revenue records.

Policy of setting up milk parlours

Collector Singh suggested that there should be a change in the policy of setting up of Sanchi milk parlours. He said that milk parlours should be established in such places where there would not be any tendency of encroachment. It is often seen that, under the guise of a milk parlour, shops sell other items, which is not in the interests of the city. Senior officials agreed with this suggestion.