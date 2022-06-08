Covid-19 in Indore: Daily positivity rate increased over 10 percent again after 125 days

AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following Mumbai’s trend, the mini Mumbai has also seen a gradual rise in Covid cases with the daily positivity rate reaching double-digit again after 125 days.

The daily positive cases have jumped up almost thrice in 24 hours as six cases were found positive on Monday while it increased to 17 on Tuesday. Moreover, the rate of positivity too increased to double as it was 5.71 percent on Monday but reached the 10.37 percent mark, a day after.

The rate of positivity on Tuesday was recorded above 10 percent again after more than four months after reporting over 10 percent previously on February 2.

According to health officials, people are coming from different areas of the city and not in any cluster form.

A senior health officer, who worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 peak, said, “As the cases are increasing continuously, people must start following Covid appropriate norms, especially in the crowded places. However, people are coming from different parts of the city and most of them are asymptomatic.”

Cases are increasing swiftly in Mumbai and many other cities while Indore has a huge amount of daily traffic between these cities. People must remain extra cautious as conditions may turn poor in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Those who have not taken the precaution dose must take the same at the earliest as people with complete doses of vaccination are having mild or no symptoms of the disease.”

17 positive on Tuesday

As many as 17 cases were found positive on Tuesday out of 164 samples tested. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 208,106. As many as 8 patients were discharged on Tuesday with a total number of patients recovered including 206569. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained at 1462.

