Indore: So far, 17% more power supply in Malwa-Nimar region in April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said the supply of electricity in the Malwa-Nimar region in April, so far, is 17 per cent more than that in the corresponding period last year. Besides, the daily supply to Indore city is more than one crore. Till Monday evening, 26.15 crore units of electricity have been supplied to Indore city in the 25 days of April.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, on an average, 17 per cent more electricity had been distributed in the Malwa-Nimar region in these 25 days of April compared to the same period last year. “In Indore city, 20 per cent more electricity has been distributed compared to the same period last year,” he added.

This year, 26.15 crore units of electricity have been distributed in these 25 days of April, whereas, last year, only 21.4 crore units were distributed during the same period.

Apart from Indore, the demand for electricity in Ujjain, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Ratlam, Agar and Dhar is much higher than in the last year.

Due to the scorching heat, the demand has increased in the populated areas.

Tomar said that 213 crore units of electricity had been supplied in all the 15 districts under West Dsicom in April so far. He added that engineers of all the districts had been directed to pay special attention to the power distribution system of drinking water sources during summer.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:35 AM IST