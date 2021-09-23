Indore: Smart meter installation is free, don’t pay for it, appeals West Discom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company has made an appeal to consumers not to make any payments to any person for installation of smart meters. “Smart meters have been installed by the government free of cost,” West Discom said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The appeal was made after complaints of “people associated with West Discom” demanding money for smart meters reached the company’s office. West Discom said that it had come to know that some people were demanding Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for installation of smart meters.

West Discom has installed 1.2 lakh free smart meters in Indore city. Along with this, smart meters have also been installed free of cost in entire Mhow city. Smart meters are being installed in Ujjain, Ratlam and Khargone, while the work of installing smart meters free of cost is about to start in Dewas by the end of this month.

Check identity, inform police

"If any person demands money, check his identity card and inform the police or the West Discom executive engineer about it. People can lodge complaints on mobile number 8989983618", says West Discom's press release.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:44 PM IST