Indore: Six More IPhones Recovered Following Info From Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch recovered six more iPhones following the lead given by the accused arrested a few days ago, officials said on Saturday. The accused used to dupe people on the pretext of buying phones through an e-commerce site.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a youth named Shanu alias Shahbaz, a resident of Dewas and permanent resident of Kanpur, was arrested on the complaint of a person named Navya Sardana a couple of days ago. The complainant had posted an advertisement on an e-commerce site to sell his iPhone. Shanu showed interest in buying the mobile phone. Later, he met the complainant and took his mobile phone on the pretext of checking it. Later, the accused managed to flee with his mobile phone. The police had then recovered three mobile phones from the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly informed the police that he had also sold five mobile phones to some people in Mumbai and a phone to Surat. Police teams were sent to Mumbai and Surat. They recovered six phones from different persons, who had purchased from the accused.

So far, police have recovered 9 iPhones in this case and produced the accused before the court from where he was sent to jail. The recovered mobile phones are valued at about Rs 8 lakh.