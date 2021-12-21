Indore: 6 more foreign returnees test COVID-19 positive, samples sent for genome sequencing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The scare of a Covid-19 spread has been increasing in the city as six more foreign returnees tested positive to COVID 19 on Monday. With this, the number of Omicron suspects has now gone up to 12.

Eleven of them are residents of Indore, while one is a US national but of Indian origin. They went abroad for varied reasons.

A 31-year-old man of the Malharganj area, who had returned from Sharjah on December 17; a 33-year-old male of the Juni Indore area, who had returned from Tanzania on December 18; a 27-year-old female of the Juni Indore area, who had returned from Tanzania on December 18; an 11-year-old boy of the MG Road area, who had returned from the US; a 30-year-old male of Rau, who had returned from the US; and a 33-year-old male of the Dwarkapuri area, who had returned from Ghana were found positive for Covid-19.

Health department officials said that the samples of these patients had been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi.

Earlier, six foreign returnees, including two kids, were found Covid-positive, but their genome sequencing reports are pending with the NCDC.

Preparations to start Covid Care Centres

The district health department has started preparations for restarting Covid Care Centres across the city as officials of all the blocks in the rural areas were asked about the available stocks of medicines and equipment at the centres, along with instructions to arrange for all the required stocks and manpower to handle any situation.

List of over 2,910 passengers received

The health department has received a list of as many as 2,910 passengers who returned to the city over the past one month and samples of over 1,752 passengers have been taken.

Moreover, the department has traced over 2,000 passengers and continued to take their samples.

A contact tracing team has taken samples of over 40 people who came into contact with the six foreign returnees found Covid-positive on Monday

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:22 AM IST