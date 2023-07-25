Indore: Single Window Set Up For Disposal Of Refund Cases | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district registration and stamps department has made a single window arrangement for the redressal of refund cases of registration fee amount. This system will come into effect from August 1.

Under the system, refund applications for the entire non-judicial stamp and registration fee of the district will be accepted in the ‘steno branch’ of the senior district registrar's office, of the district.

While taking further action in refund cases by this branch, refund vouchers will be prepared as soon as possible and refund bills will be forwarded to district treasury for payment of refund amount. There will be no need for the applicant to be personally present in the office for this work.

In this system, keeping in view the time and coordination, a ‘single window’ system is being established from August 1. Under this system, refund applications for the entire non-judicial stamp and registration fee of Indore district will be accepted in the ‘Steno Branch’ of the senior district registrar's office, district Indore.

Read Also Indore: 6 Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography Through Female Accounts On Social Media

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)