Indore: Sikhs from city meet PM Modi, demand flight to Nanded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sikh leaders of the city met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the starting of a direct flight from the city to Nanded, a holy place of Sikh community.



PM Modi had hosted a meeting with prominent leaders of Sikh community from across the country at his residence on Friday. Two leaders of the Sikh community, Harpal Singh Bhatia (Monu), president of Central Guru Singh Sabha MP and Chhattisgarh and Manjeet Singh Bhatia (Rinku) also met PM Modi along with other leaders.



Harpal informed they had a very cordial meeting with the PM, where various issues of the Sikh community were discussed. The Sikh leaders presented their suggestions to PM Modi. Harpal Singh said that he demanded starting a direct flight from the city to Nanded, where a historic gurdwara is situated, and the PM assured him that he would look into the matter.

Manjeet Singh said that PM asked him about the city. He also asked about the services rendered by gurdwaras of the city during the Covid period. He told the PM that 32 gurdwaras of the city had served food to the Covid victims during the first two waves.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:13 AM IST