Indore: Shriram Sports win by 5 wickets in Expose live TV ‘A’ grade cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shriram Sports defeated NDPS by 5 wickets in the Expose Live TV’A’ grade tournament, organized by Shriram Sports under the aegis of IDCA. In the match played between Sriram Sports and NDPS at NDPS ground, NDPS batting first scored 238 for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Rishabh Choubey scored the highest 66 runs. Manoj Pandey took 3 while Dharmesh Patel and Rahul Pardeshi bagged 2 wickets each. In response, Shriram Sports scored 241 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 44 overs. Parag Jain scored 55 and Piyush Tiwari scored 82 runs.

Maa Kanakeshwari Club win by 94 runs

Another match was played at Khalsa ground between Star Club and MKCC, in which MKCC batting first scored 249 for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Abhishek Mavi scored 54 and Pradyuman Joshi made 50 runs. Vicky Vaghela took 2 wickets. In response, Star Club were bowled out for 152 and lost the match by 94 runs. Yash Sharma scored the highest score 53 runs. Aditya, Kunal, Rajshri and Abhishek Mavi took 2–2 wickets each.

Laxman Singh Gaud Academy win by 39 runs

Another match was played between LSGA and Indore Sports in which batting first, LSGCA scored 113 runs in 39 overs. Vaibhav Sharma scored 53. Afzal Patel took 3 and Ayush and Ajay Jain took 2 wickets each. In response, Indore Sports were reduced to 74 runs in 23 overs and lost the match by 39 runs. Ravi Mandloi took 6 wickets with devastating bowling show.

Khanuja club beats CCI by 4 wickets

Under this competition, another match was played between Khanuja Club and CCI, in which CCI batting first made 188 runs. Lareb Ali scored 44 and Devang Vyas made 39 runs. Junaid and Abhas took 2 while Sunil Dandage took 3 wickets. In reply, Khanuja Club scored 192 runs after losing 6 wickets in 48 overs and won the match by 4 wickets. Imran Latif scored 48 and Abhash scored 45. Saurabh Pandey took 3 wickets.

Christian Eminent register win by 7 wickets

Another match was played under the same competition between the Indore Colts and Christian Eminent in which, Colts batted first and were reduced to 93 runs. Ranveer Singh scored 39 runs. Sahil Sheikh and Faiz took 3 wickets each. In response, Christian Eminent won the match by 7 wickets by scoring 94 runs for 3 wickets in 17 overs. Prathmesh Sharma scored 52 runs.