'If not cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join...': Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen greets Moeen Ali with ISIS jibe

Jofra Archer might be an aggressive bowler on the field, but the England pacer won hearts with his calm and composed reply to Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday.

Taslima had said that England all-rounder Moeen Ali would have joined the global terrorist group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) if he wasn't playing cricket.

"If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS," Taslima tweeted.

Archer, who has 96 international wickets under his belt, did not take it lightly and wrote: "Are you okay? I don't think you're okay."

The Bangladesh author tried to calm things down and later claimed that her tweet on Moeen was "sarcastic" in nature.