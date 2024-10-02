Indore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti has set a record for conducting over 2,00,000 free Tarpan rituals and immersing the ashes of more than 25,000 departed souls in the last 25 years during the 15 days of Shraddh Paksh.

The World Book of Records London recognised the achievement and presented a certificate to the committee members on Tuesday at Hansdas Math.

Dignitaries including MP Shankar Lalwani, Mahamandaleshwar Ramcharandas Maharaj, Pt Pawandas Maharaj, Sadguru Anna Mahara and Acharya Pt Ramchandra Sharma Vedic were present as guests.

The certificate was presented by Mayank Gupta, the local representative of the World Book of Records to president of Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti - Hari Agrawal, vice president - Rajendra Soni, general secretary - Dr Chetan Sethia and treasurer - Rajendra Garg.

On this occasion, Bhagwat experts Pawan Tiwari and Gaurav Tiwari highlighted the committee's service activities and paid tribute to the founding president, the late Mohanlal Soni. MP Shankar Lalwani praised the committee's efforts, stating that their unique work of providing free Tarpan and ash immersion for the past 25 years is exemplary.

He emphasized that the committee's role in guiding people towards moksha makes their service more significant, noting that such efforts are unparalleled not only in the city but throughout the state and the country.

Special arrangements for tarpan on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

President Hari Agrawal and vice president Rajendra Soni announced that on Wednesday (October 2), special arrangements have been made for the Tarpan ritual from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.