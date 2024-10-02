 Indore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans

Indore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans

The World Book of Records London recognised the achievement and presented a certificate to the committee members on Tuesday at Hansdas Math.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti has set a record for conducting over 2,00,000 free Tarpan rituals and immersing the ashes of more than 25,000 departed souls in the last 25 years during the 15 days of Shraddh Paksh.

The World Book of Records London recognised the achievement and presented a certificate to the committee members on Tuesday at Hansdas Math.

Dignitaries including MP Shankar Lalwani, Mahamandaleshwar Ramcharandas Maharaj, Pt Pawandas Maharaj, Sadguru Anna Mahara and Acharya Pt Ramchandra Sharma Vedic were present as guests.

Read Also
Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing...
article-image

The certificate was presented by Mayank Gupta, the local representative of the World Book of Records to president of Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti - Hari Agrawal, vice president - Rajendra Soni, general secretary - Dr Chetan Sethia and treasurer - Rajendra Garg.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Polls: Kurla Assembly Constituency (174) - A Crucial SC-Reserved Seat Facing Redevelopment, Open Space Challenges
Maharashtra Polls: Kurla Assembly Constituency (174) - A Crucial SC-Reserved Seat Facing Redevelopment, Open Space Challenges
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seeks Alternate Means Of Water Due To Increasing Population
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seeks Alternate Means Of Water Due To Increasing Population
Mumbai: Hindus To Observe Mahalaya Amavasya On Wednesday To Honour Ancestors
Mumbai: Hindus To Observe Mahalaya Amavasya On Wednesday To Honour Ancestors
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Assures Women Of Depositing ₹3,000 As ‘Bhau Beej’ Gift Under Ladki Bahin Scheme
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Assures Women Of Depositing ₹3,000 As ‘Bhau Beej’ Gift Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

On this occasion, Bhagwat experts Pawan Tiwari and Gaurav Tiwari highlighted the committee's service activities and paid tribute to the founding president, the late Mohanlal Soni. MP Shankar Lalwani praised the committee's efforts, stating that their unique work of providing free Tarpan and ash immersion for the past 25 years is exemplary.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink...
article-image

He emphasized that the committee's role in guiding people towards moksha makes their service more significant, noting that such efforts are unparalleled not only in the city but throughout the state and the country.

Special arrangements for tarpan on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

President Hari Agrawal and vice president Rajendra Soni announced that on Wednesday (October 2), special arrangements have been made for the Tarpan ritual from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: 23 Devotees Stuck In Kathmandu Amid Heavy Rains, CM Mohan Yadav Talks To Indian...

Bhopal Updates: 23 Devotees Stuck In Kathmandu Amid Heavy Rains, CM Mohan Yadav Talks To Indian...

MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge...

MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge...

Total Number Of Flights From Indore Devi Ahilybai Airport Will Go To 96 Per Day; Additional Direct...

Total Number Of Flights From Indore Devi Ahilybai Airport Will Go To 96 Per Day; Additional Direct...

Indore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans

Indore: Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti Conducts Over 2L Free Tarpans

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Urges Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Ensure Safe Return Of...

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Urges Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Ensure Safe Return Of...